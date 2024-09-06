TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Ghostland Observatory lighting up San Antonio's Stable Hall on Friday night

The duo will share the stage with San Antonio one-man "darko danse musak" act Markos Grave.

By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 11:35 am

Ghostland Observatory plays Austin's SXSW festival in 2022. - Wikimedia Commons / Daniel Benavides
Austin's Ghostland Observatory will bring its mix of electronica, funk and rock to Stable Hall on Friday night. The duo will share the stage with San Antonio one-man "darko danse musak" electronic act Markos Grave.

Ghostland Observatory is composed of vocalist Aaron Behrens, who also occasionally plays guitar, and Thomas Ross Turner on drums and synthesizers. The duo made waves with its 2005 debut album delete.delete.i.eat.meat, which was released on Turner's Trashy Moped Records.

In 2007, GLO made its national television debut performing "Sad Sad City" on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. The act, known for its over-the-top light show and energetic live performances, was named the Austin-American Statesman's Band of the Year that same year.

Aside from the intermittent appearance of guitar, Behren's vocals are perhaps the most rock 'n' roll element of GLO's sound, calling to mind the stylings of '80s hitmaker Billy Squier.

GLO took a hiatus in 2013 but returned in 2021 with its fifth album Vultures.

$39, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, StableHall.com.

