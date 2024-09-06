Ghostland Observatory lighting up San Antonio's Stable Hall on Friday night

Ghostland Observatory is composed of vocalist Aaron Behrens, who also occasionally plays guitar, and Thomas Ross Turner on drums and synthesizers. The duo made waves with its 2005 debut album delete.delete.i.eat.meat, which was released on Turner's Trashy Moped Records.
In 2007, GLO made its national television debut performing "Sad Sad City" on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. The act, known for its over-the-top light show and energetic live performances, was named the Austin-American Statesman's Band of the Year that same year.
Aside from the intermittent appearance of guitar, Behren's vocals are perhaps the most rock 'n' roll element of GLO's sound, calling to mind the stylings of '80s hitmaker Billy Squier.
GLO took a hiatus in 2013 but returned in 2021 with its fifth album Vultures.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed