Grammy-award winning country music singer Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio in October

[
{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "27560945",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Air Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "27688470",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
Wikimedia Commons / Library of Congress Life
It will Chris Stapleton's first show in San Antonio since the on-set of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grammy award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton is popping into San Antonio’s AT&T Center later this fall as part of his All American Road Show Tour.
The singer known for hits like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Broken Halos" will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24 via Ticketmaster
.
Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane will open for Stapleton in San Antonio as well as in Austin and Corpus Christi.
Ticket prices unavailable, 7 p.m. Thursday, October 19, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter