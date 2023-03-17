Grammy-award winning country music singer Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio in October

Tickets go on sale at 10. a.m. on Friday, March 24.

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 4:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
It will Chris Stapleton's first show in San Antonio since the on-set of the COVID-19 pandemic. - Wikimedia Commons / Library of Congress Life
Wikimedia Commons / Library of Congress Life
It will Chris Stapleton's first show in San Antonio since the on-set of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grammy award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton is popping into San Antonio’s AT&T Center later this fall as part of his All American Road Show Tour.

The singer known for hits like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Broken Halos" will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24 via Ticketmaster.

Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane will open for Stapleton in San Antonio as well as in Austin and Corpus Christi.

Ticket prices unavailable, 7 p.m. Thursday,  October 19, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Zombies, Pachanga de San Patricio and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Zombies' Saturday show may serve as a valuable rock 'n' roll history lesson for those eager to explore the foundations of psychedelic music.

Everclear, Pat Green, Latin Breed and Color Me Badd to headline San Antonio's Fiesta Oyster Bake

By Brandon Rodriguez

Nineties alt-rock hitmakers Everclear will headline Oyster Bake's classic rock stage.

Still the Silos: Long-running band that fuses roots, country and jangly pop is headed to San Antonio

By Bill Forman

Walter Salas-Humara has also made a name for himself as a visual artist.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: New Order, Kenia Os, Lucki and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

New Order's "Blue Monday" defined the electronic dance music genre on its way to becoming the best-selling 12-inch single of all time.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Zombies, Pachanga de San Patricio and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Zombies' Saturday show may serve as a valuable rock 'n' roll history lesson for those eager to explore the foundations of psychedelic music.

Still the Silos: Long-running band that fuses roots, country and jangly pop is headed to San Antonio

By Bill Forman

Walter Salas-Humara has also made a name for himself as a visual artist.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: New Order, Kenia Os, Lucki and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

New Order's "Blue Monday" defined the electronic dance music genre on its way to becoming the best-selling 12-inch single of all time.

Saturday's All Aboard! music festival marks formal launch of San Antonio venue The Espee

By Mike McMahan

Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Heart performs at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us