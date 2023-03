Grammy-award winning country music singer Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio in October

Wikimedia Commons / Library of Congress Life It will Chris Stapleton's first show in San Antonio since the on-set of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grammy award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton is popping into San Antonio’s AT&T Center later this fall as part of his All American Road Show Tour.The singer known for hits like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Broken Halos" will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24 via Ticketmaster Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane will open for Stapleton in San Antonio as well as in Austin and Corpus Christi.