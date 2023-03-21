Grammy-nominated Americana artist Amythyst Kiah is coming to the Carver this weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
Amythyst Kiah's songs combine blues, folk, country and alt-rock influences.
Tennessee-based Amythyst Kiah, who combines blues and roots music with alt-rock influences, is performing at the Carver Community Cultural Center’s Jo Long Theatre on Saturday, March 25.
Acclaimed by both the New York Times
and Rolling Stone
as an up-and-coming Americana performer who challenges the genre's whitewashed heritage, Kiah specializes in songs that are both politically charged and personal. She earned a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song for her tune “Black Myself," which she wrote for the women-of-color banjo-playing four piece Our Native Roots.
Kiah released her debut solo album Wary + Strange
on Rounder Records in 2021. With an exceptionally smooth and affecting voice that can be abrasive when it needs to be — and backed with the guitar skills to match — Kiah combines her propensity for alt-rock as well as her blues and roots education in the album. Produced by Tony Berg, who also produced albums for Phoebe Bridgers and Andrew Bird, Wary + Strange
is as polished as it is affecting.
$35, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jo Long Theatre, 226 N Hackberry St., thecarver.org.
