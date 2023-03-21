Grammy-nominated Americana artist Amythyst Kiah is coming to the Carver this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center Amythyst Kiah's songs combine blues, folk, country and alt-rock influences.

Tennessee-based Amythyst Kiah, who combines blues and roots music with alt-rock influences, is performing at the Carver Community Cultural Center’s Jo Long Theatre on Saturday, March 25.Acclaimed by both theandas an up-and-coming Americana performer who challenges the genre's whitewashed heritage, Kiah specializes in songs that are both politically charged and personal. She earned a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song for her tune “Black Myself," which she wrote for the women-of-color banjo-playing four piece Our Native Roots.Kiah released her debut solo albumon Rounder Records in 2021. With an exceptionally smooth and affecting voice that can be abrasive when it needs to be — and backed with the guitar skills to match — Kiah combines her propensity for alt-rock as well as her blues and roots education in the album. Produced by Tony Berg, who also produced albums for Phoebe Bridgers and Andrew Bird,is as polished as it is affecting.