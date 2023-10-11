Grammy-winning group Ozomatli to headline San Antonio's Muertos Fest

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Attendees of a previous Muertos Fest show off their elaborate garb.

Grammy-winning group Ozomatli, known for infectious dance music built around Latin rhythms, will headline this year's Muertos Fest, the annual free festival honoring the Mexican Día de los Muertos tradition at Hemisfair.Known for its riveting live shows, Los Angeles-based Ozomatli specializes in an energetic fusion of funk, hip-hop, salsa, reggae and other genres. The band is one of 40 musical acts scheduled to play the 11th Annual Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair — also known as Muertos Fest — scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 28-29 at Hemisfair's newly opened Civic Park.The musical lineup, unveiled during a Wednesday press conference, also will include Sony recording artist Mariangela, conjunto torchbearer Santiago Jimenez Jr., legendary mariachi group Campanas de America, West Side soul revivalists Eddie and the Valiants, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda and Monterrey, Mexico's Laura Denisse y Los Brillantes.As with previous years, Muertos Fest will include daily processions honoring the dead along with more than 80 altars created by San Antonio artists, students and residents to remember departed loved ones. The family-friendly event also will feature art vendors, workshops, poets, dancers and more.Last year's festival drew 135,000 people, and organizers said they expect at least as many to attend this year.