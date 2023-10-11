BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Grammy-winning group Ozomatli to headline San Antonio's Muertos Fest

This year's free event, scheduled for Oct. 28-29, includes a total of 40 musical acts.

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 1:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Attendees of a previous Muertos Fest show off their elaborate garb. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Attendees of a previous Muertos Fest show off their elaborate garb.
Grammy-winning group Ozomatli, known for infectious dance music built around Latin rhythms, will headline this year's Muertos Fest, the annual free festival honoring the Mexican Día de los Muertos tradition at Hemisfair.

Known for its riveting live shows, Los Angeles-based Ozomatli specializes in an energetic fusion of funk, hip-hop, salsa, reggae and other genres. The band is one of 40 musical acts scheduled to play the 11th Annual Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair — also known as Muertos Fest — scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 28-29 at Hemisfair's newly opened Civic Park.

The musical lineup, unveiled during a Wednesday press conference, also will include Sony recording artist Mariangela, conjunto torchbearer Santiago Jimenez Jr., legendary mariachi group Campanas de America, West Side soul revivalists Eddie and the Valiants, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda and Monterrey, Mexico's Laura Denisse y Los Brillantes.

As with previous years, Muertos Fest will include daily processions honoring the dead along with more than 80 altars created by San Antonio artists, students and residents to remember departed loved ones. The family-friendly event also will feature art vendors, workshops, poets, dancers and more.

Last year's festival drew 135,000 people, and organizers said they expect at least as many to attend this year.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nashville-based Bluphoria comes to San Antonio in support of a major-label debut

By Danny Cervantes

Reign LaFreniere (left) is the lead vocalist and guitarist of Bluphoria.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Los Lobos, Doug E. Fresh, Wayne Holtz and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

After five decades, roots rock outfit Los Lobos has honed its live show into high art.

P!nk kicks out man for creating disturbance at San Antonio concert

By Brandon Rodriguez

P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio.

Jazz'SAlive headliner Big Sam's Funky Nation comes with a packet of New Orleans' special sauce

By Sanford Nowlin

Big Sam's Funky Nation will perform Saturday, Sept. 30.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Los Lobos, Doug E. Fresh, Wayne Holtz and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

After five decades, roots rock outfit Los Lobos has honed its live show into high art.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in February

By Michael Karlis

Jerry Seinfeld is best known for his role on the 90s hit sitcom, "Seinfeld."

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Papa Roach, Tav Falco, The Ocean Blue and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Papa Roach is part of a stacked bill at Freeman Coliseum headlined by Shinedown.

Aerosmith postpones San Antonio concert after lead singer fractures larynx

By Michael Karlis

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler reportedly injured his larynx during a Sept. 9 show in New York.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us