Grammy-winning pop star P!nk to perform at San Antonio's Alamodome next year

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon P!nk rocking out during her performance at the AT&T Center in 2019.

Three-time Grammy winner P!nk will perform at San Antonio's Alamodome next year as part of her 21-city Summer Carnival 2023 Tour.The pop star's Sept. 25 appearance in the Alamo City will feature singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile in the opening slot.General admission tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation . Citibank and Verizon customers are eligible for special pre-sale offers.P!nk's latest North American tour follows the release of her hit single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which dropped earlier this month.