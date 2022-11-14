Grammy-winning pop star P!nk to perform at San Antonio's Alamodome next year

General admission tickets go on-sale on Monday, Nov. 21 via Live Nation.

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022

click to enlarge P!nk rocking out during her performance at the AT&T Center in 2019. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
P!nk rocking out during her performance at the AT&T Center in 2019.
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk will perform at San Antonio's Alamodome next year as part of her 21-city Summer Carnival 2023 Tour.

The pop star's Sept. 25 appearance in the Alamo City will feature singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile in the opening slot.

General admission tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. Citibank and Verizon customers are eligible for special pre-sale offers.

P!nk's latest North American tour follows the release of her hit single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which dropped earlier this month.

Ticket prices unavailable, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, Livenation.com.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

