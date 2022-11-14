Grammy-winning pop star P!nk to perform at San Antonio's Alamodome next year

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
P!nk rocking out during her performance at the AT&T Center in 2019.
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk will perform at San Antonio's Alamodome next year as part of her 21-city Summer Carnival 2023 Tour.
The pop star's Sept. 25 appearance in the Alamo City will feature singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile in the opening slot.
General admission tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation
. Citibank and Verizon customers are eligible for special pre-sale offers.
P!nk's latest North American tour follows the release of her hit single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which dropped earlier this month.
Ticket prices unavailable, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, Livenation.com.
