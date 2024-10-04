SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band coming to San Antonio's Stable Hall in December

Tickets are on sale to the public starting this Friday.

By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge Rebirth Brass Band is one of New Orleans' preeminent musical exports. - Courtesy Photo / Rebirth Brass Band
Courtesy Photo / Rebirth Brass Band
Rebirth Brass Band is one of New Orleans' preeminent musical exports.
Music fans looking for a taste of New Orleans will get their chance Monday, Dec. 30, when the Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band plays Stable Hall.

Known for its high-energy shows, the Rebirth Brass Band blends brass, funk, jazz and soul into a big sound. Tickets for the performance are on sale now.

Brass is inescapable in The Big Easy, as anyone who's visited knows. The sound of horn-driven bands pervades in parades, clubs and on street corners. Rebirth is at the forefront of that sound, and has been for the past four decades.

The ensemble was born in the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans, formed by brothers Phil and Keith Frazier and high school classmates. Like any New Orleans brass band, it cut its teeth playing sidewalks and second-line parades.

Over the years, Rebirth has evolved into one of the Crescent City's key cultural ambassadors, collaborating with world-class artists including the Grateful Dead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, 311, James Brown, Maceo Parker, John Fogerty, Ani DiFranco and Greenday. Just to name a few.

The group's The Rebirth of New Orleans also won a 2012 Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album. Go into any New Orleans record shop and you're likely to find the LP, which features the Mardi Gras classic "Let's Go Get 'Em," enshrined at the end of the row as an introduction to the city's sound.

In a speech commemorating the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, President Barack Obama joked that once he was out of office, maybe he would "finally see Rebirth play at the Maple Leaf," the venue where the band has had a 25-year residency.

Now, they're spreading the Nawlins gospel in the Alamo City.

We feel like funkin' it up.


$35 and up, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, StableHall.com.

