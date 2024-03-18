Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Grupo Firme bringing singalongs to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in May

Tickets for the Norteño group's La Ultima Peda Tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 2:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mexican Norteño band Grupo Firme performs onstage in Mexico City. - Wikimedia Commons / Tania Victoria/Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México
Wikimedia Commons / Tania Victoria/Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México
Mexican Norteño band Grupo Firme performs onstage in Mexico City.
Norteño megastars Grupo Firme will perform Friday, May 10, at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center as party of their La Ultima Peda Tour.

The Tijuana-based group, know for transforming its live shows into massive singalongs, has won multiple Mexican music awards and the 2021 Latin Grammy for Best Banda album.

Grupo Firme, now in its 20th year as a band, will hit multiple major U.S. metros including Atlanta, Las Vegas and Los Angeles on its current tour.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday via the venue and Ticketmaster. Exclusive presale access is available for those who sign up for Frost Bank Center's All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

Ticket prices unavailable, Friday, May 10, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

During San Antonio show, Drake gives away $35,000 to fans facing hard times

By Michael Karlis

On Thursday, Drake pledged to pay the college tuition of two young women who lost their mother in a 2022 car accident.

Legends of Hip Hop tour with Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to play San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 San Antonio appearance as part of the Mount Westmore tour.

After blowing past the 100-episode mark, San Antonio's Live at Studio E shows no sign of slowing down

By Bill Baird

Studio E owner Brant Sankey (left) talks to Anelisa Huff, bassist for Daphne Kills Fred during a recording session.

San Antonio Tejano Conjunto Festival unveils 2024 lineup and poster

By Sanford Nowlin

Tejano Conjunto Festival festival founder Juan Tejeda (left) and Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Executive Director Cristina Ballí unveil the event's new poster.

During San Antonio show, Drake gives away $35,000 to fans facing hard times

By Michael Karlis

On Thursday, Drake pledged to pay the college tuition of two young women who lost their mother in a 2022 car accident.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Geoff Tate, Los Texmaniacs, Fey and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

For decades, Geoff Tate led Queensryche, whose thought-provoking, proggy, socially conscious sci-fi metal eventually broke through on MTV.

After blowing past the 100-episode mark, San Antonio's Live at Studio E shows no sign of slowing down

By Bill Baird

Studio E owner Brant Sankey (left) talks to Anelisa Huff, bassist for Daphne Kills Fred during a recording session.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hickoids, Volcán, Ska Explosion and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Hickoids opened for Reverend Horton Heat at Paper Tiger in 2022.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us