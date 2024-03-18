Grupo Firme bringing singalongs to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in May

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Tania Victoria/Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México
Mexican Norteño band Grupo Firme performs onstage in Mexico City.
Norteño megastars Grupo Firme will perform Friday, May 10, at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center as party of their La Ultima Peda Tour.
The Tijuana-based group, know for transforming its live shows into massive singalongs, has won multiple Mexican music awards and the 2021 Latin Grammy for Best Banda album.
Grupo Firme, now in its 20th year as a band, will hit multiple major U.S. metros including Atlanta, Las Vegas and Los Angeles on its current tour.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday via the venue
and Ticketmaster
. Exclusive presale access is available for those who sign up for Frost Bank Center's All Access Newsletter
and select the “Latin” genre.
Ticket prices unavailable, Friday, May 10, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
