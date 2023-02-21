Guns N' Roses' world tour will rock San Antonio's Alamodome in September

The legendary band's Alamo City stop is part of its first North American tour since 2021.

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 10:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Guns N' Roses global tour will only make Texas stops in San Antonio and Houston. - Shutterstock / Antonio Scorza
Shutterstock / Antonio Scorza
Guns N' Roses global tour will only make Texas stops in San Antonio and Houston.
Legendary hard rock band Guns N' Roses will bring its latest world tour to San Antonio's Alamodome on Tuesday, Sept. 26, according to a social media post from the venue.

General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, via Ticketmaster. VIP ticket packages and Nightrain member pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Guns N' Roses' latest tour, which kicks off in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5, will be its first North American trek since 2001's We're F'N Back! Tour, according to Variety.

Guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose — all members of the original lineup — will make up the backbone of the touring band. Guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese will round out the group, according to Blabbermouth.

San Antonio's Alamodome and Houston's Minute Maid Park are the tour's only Texas stops.

Guns N' Roses is the latest big-name act to announce an Alamodome date. The stadium hosted two of last year's biggest-grossing musical tours — Bad Bunny and Elton John, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to play the venue Wednesday, May 17.

Prices unavailable, 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, Alamodome.com

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-born synth-pop act Hyperbubble to screen its documentary at Lonesome Rose

By Mike McMahan

Hyperbubble is composed of married couple Jeff and Jess DeCuir, though they only use their first names, fitting their retro-futuristic image.

'Intellectual Warfare': New York's Show Me the Body is about empowerment, not protest music

By Sanford Nowlin

Show Me the Body has drawn critical acclaim and a sizable audience by fusing its militant political message with an amalgam of noise, metal, hip-hop and folk that somehow gets bodies both moshing and dancing.

Electro-industrial pioneers Skinny Puppy and Ministry coming to San Antonio on separate tours

By Dalia Gulca

Ministry's Al Jourgensen strikes a pose.

Old Settler’s Music Festival returns for four days of Americana music north of San Antonio in April

By Nina Rangel

The 36th annual Old Settler’s Music Festival will return to Dale, Texas April 20-23.

Also in Music

Old Settler’s Music Festival returns for four days of Americana music north of San Antonio in April

By Nina Rangel

The 36th annual Old Settler’s Music Festival will return to Dale, Texas April 20-23.

'Intellectual Warfare': New York's Show Me the Body is about empowerment, not protest music

By Sanford Nowlin

Show Me the Body has drawn critical acclaim and a sizable audience by fusing its militant political message with an amalgam of noise, metal, hip-hop and folk that somehow gets bodies both moshing and dancing.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Bright Light Social Hour, Ari Lennox, Bronco and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Bright Light Social Hour updates the sounds of Texas' 1960s psych underground with R&B and off-kilter pop.

San Antonio-born synth-pop act Hyperbubble to screen its documentary at Lonesome Rose

By Mike McMahan

Hyperbubble is composed of married couple Jeff and Jess DeCuir, though they only use their first names, fitting their retro-futuristic image.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us