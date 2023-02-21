Guns N' Roses' world tour will rock San Antonio's Alamodome in September

click to enlarge
Guns N' Roses global tour will only make Texas stops in San Antonio and Houston.
Legendary hard rock band Guns N' Roses will bring its latest world tour to San Antonio's Alamodome on Tuesday, Sept. 26, according to a social media post
from the venue.
General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, via Ticketmaster
. VIP ticket packages and Nightrain member pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Guns N' Roses' latest tour, which kicks off in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5, will be its first North American trek since 2001's We're F'N Back! Tour, according to Variety
.
Guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose — all members of the original lineup — will make up the backbone of the touring band. Guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese will round out the group, according to Blabbermouth
.
San Antonio's Alamodome and Houston's Minute Maid Park are the tour's only Texas stops.
Guns N' Roses is the latest big-name act
to announce an Alamodome date. The stadium hosted two of last year's biggest-grossing musical tours — Bad Bunny and Elton John, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to play the venue Wednesday, May 17.
Prices unavailable, 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, Alamodome.com
