Heavy metal band Iron Maiden is rocking into San Antonio's Frost Bank Center next year

Heavy metal band Iron Maiden is rocking into San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on Nov. 17, 2024, part of the British musical group’s "The Future Past Tour,” according to a press release.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, and can be purchased via the Frost Bank Center’s website
and Ticketmaster
. However, fans can get exclusive presale access by signing up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access rock genre newsletter.
Iron Maiden’s show will include songs from the band’s most recent studio album Senjutsu
, and hits from 1986’s seminal album Somewhere In Time
, along with other fan favorites, according to the press release.
“This tour is one of the most exciting ones we’ve ever done, and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan favorites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band,” manager for Iron Maiden Rod Smallwood said. “The energy has been incredible, and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year.”
Iron Maiden last performed in San Antonio in September 2019.
