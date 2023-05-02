Here's how to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers' upcoming San Antonio show

Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

The Jonas Brothers will perform at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, but most of the tickets are set aside for presale.

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 2:47 pm

click to enlarge The Jonas Brothers last performed in San Antonio in 2019. - Instagram / Jonas Brothers
Instagram / Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers last performed in San Antonio in 2019.
The Jonas Brothers are embarking on a 35-date stadium and arena run dubbed The Tour, which will include a Thursday, Oct. 5 performance at San Antonio's AT&T Center.

Most of the pop trio's tickets are reserved for presale, meaning that the odds of getting them once general sales open up are slim. According to AT&T Center officials, here are the best options for landing tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Alamo City show.

Ticketmaster's "Verified Fan" account

Jonas Brothers fans can register for a Verified Fan account via Ticketmaster from now until 11 p.m. Saturday, May 6, according to the AT&T Center. Once registered, a select number of fans will get an access code to participate in the Verified Fan presale, which starts Tuesday, May, 9.

Citi Bank presale
Those with a Citi card also have a shot. Cardmembers will be able to shop for presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. That window will remain open through 10 p.m. Thursday, May 11. More information on how to access Citi Bank's entertainment program is available online.

Verizon Customer presale

 Those who use Verizon for cable and cellphone services will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, through 10 p.m. Thursday, May 11. More details on how to sign up are available online.

A limited number of general public tickets for the AT&T show will go on sale on the Jonas Brothers' official website starting at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12.

Prices unavailable, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, jonasbrothers.com.

