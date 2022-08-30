Inaugural San Antonio Country Music Festival will debut in October at South Side venue

Instagram / southsidesatx
Southside venue Colt's Sports Park Bar opened in January.
San Antonio’s inaugural Country Music Festival will bring a whole lotta twang to the South Side on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The all-day event will take place at Colt's Sports Park Bar, a nine-acre entertainment complex that opened in January, according to organizers. The lineup includes more than a dozen musical acts, including South Side-born headliner Mario Moreno and his band the Smokin' Guns.
Justin McClure of Kerrville-based radio station 103.7 FM The Buck will emcee, and performances will run 11 a.m. to midnight with one scheduled every hour.
Vendors, food trucks and family friendly activities will also be part of the event, according to the promoters. Organizers will donate a portion of festival proceeds to the McCollum High School music department.
click to enlarge
ReyesGPhoto for Mario Moreno
South San Antonio-born headliner Mario Moreno and his band will headline the fest.
The full lineup includes:
11 a.m. - Burgundy
Noon - Jeff Jacobs Band
1 p.m. - Richie Bustillo
2 p.m. - Jerry DeLeon
3 p.m. - Selestial Alcoser
4 p.m. - Felix Truvere
5 p.m. - Trisdon Federic
6 p.m. - Matt Tejeda
7 p.m. - Nate De Leon
8 p.m. - Melissa Brooke
9 p.m. - Mario Moreno
10 p.m. - Jase Martin
Country Music Fest pre-sale tickets
are available now for $15, or attendees can pay $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.
Colt's is located at 11056 S. State Highway 16, at the home of the original Colt 45 Sports Club.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.