Inaugural San Antonio Country Music Festival will debut in October at South Side venue

South Side-born Mario Moreno and his band the Smokin' Guns will headline the day-long event, which includes more than a dozen acts.

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 2:20 pm

Southside venue Colt's Sports Park Bar opened in January. - Instagram / southsidesatx
Instagram / southsidesatx
Southside venue Colt's Sports Park Bar opened in January.
San Antonio’s inaugural Country Music Festival will bring a whole lotta twang to the South Side on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The all-day event will take place at Colt's Sports Park Bar, a nine-acre entertainment complex that opened in January, according to organizers. The lineup includes more than a dozen musical acts, including South Side-born headliner Mario Moreno and his band the Smokin' Guns.

Justin McClure of Kerrville-based radio station 103.7 FM The Buck will emcee, and performances will run 11 a.m. to midnight with one scheduled every hour.

Vendors, food trucks and family friendly activities will also be part of the event, according to the promoters. Organizers will donate a portion of festival proceeds to the McCollum High School music department.

click to enlarge South San Antonio-born headliner Mario Moreno and his band will headline the fest. - ReyesGPhoto for Mario Moreno
ReyesGPhoto for Mario Moreno
South San Antonio-born headliner Mario Moreno and his band will headline the fest.
The full lineup includes:

11 a.m. - Burgundy
Noon - Jeff Jacobs Band
1 p.m. - Richie Bustillo
2 p.m. - Jerry DeLeon
3 p.m. - Selestial Alcoser
4 p.m. - Felix Truvere
5 p.m. - Trisdon Federic
6 p.m. - Matt Tejeda
7 p.m. - Nate De Leon
8 p.m. - Melissa Brooke
9 p.m. - Mario Moreno
10 p.m. - Jase Martin

Country Music Fest pre-sale tickets are available now for $15, or attendees can pay $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

Colt's is located at 11056 S. State Highway 16, at the home of the original Colt 45 Sports Club.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Modest Mouse, Miss May I, Ryan Bingham and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has racked up plenty of critical acclaim for his gritty and unusual take on alt-country.

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

By Bill Baird

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer coming back to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

By Sanford Nowlin

Jinjer, fronted by singer Tatiana Shmailyuk, performed a show last year at the Aztec Theatre.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Def Leppard is embarking on a twice-postponed stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Modest Mouse, Miss May I, Ryan Bingham and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has racked up plenty of critical acclaim for his gritty and unusual take on alt-country.

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

By Bill Baird

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Luke Bryan, Grupo Duelo, A Giant Dog and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin indie rockers A Giant Dog deliver an intoxicating cocktail of glam, punk and garage rock.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Def Leppard is embarking on a twice-postponed stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us