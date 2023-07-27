LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Jack White auctioning off his Tesla after railing against Texas billionaire Elon Musk

Proceeds from the Third Man Records ‘Garage Sale’ will benefit Southwest Detroit’s Clark Park.

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 8:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
Jack White says he was one of the first Tesla Model S owners in Nashville. - Instagram / @officialjackwhite
Instagram / @officialjackwhite
Jack White says he was one of the first Tesla Model S owners in Nashville.
This story originally appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Once an avid Tesla fan, it seems that Jack White has changed his stripes.

The rock star’s label Third Man Records announced that White is auctioning off his green 2013 Tesla Model S, along with music memorabilia. The “Garage Sale” goes live at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Everything But The House auctions.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Clark Park Coalition in Southwest Detroit, where White grew up.

White has been a vocal supporter of Tesla’s electric vehicles over the years, saying he was one of the first Model S owners in Nashville, where he now lives, and calling it “the greatest automobile ever made,” according to Rolling Stone. He also called the company’s CEO, purported ElSouth Texas resident Elon Musk, “the Henry Ford of the 21st Century” and performed a free concert for workers at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. White even demonstrated a novel recording technique by using a radio transmitter to listen to tracks in his Model S and mix them in real time so they’re optimized for car stereos.

But Musk’s erratic behavior has alienated many of his supporters in recent months, including buying Twitter for $44 billion and using it to promote right-wing conspiracy theories and seemingly undercutting Tesla’s green goals by supporting climate change-denying Republicans like Ron DeSantis. White has criticized Musk several times recently, calling the self-described “free speech absolutist” hypocritical for his handling of controversial speech on Twitter and deactivating his account in protest when Musk said he would allow ex-President Donald Trump back on the social media platform after inciting the Jan. 6 riot.

“You did a lot of amazing things with Tesla, Elon, and you deserve a lot of compliments in that department (i personally supported the hell out of that venture), but you’ve gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place,” White wrote on Instagram last year.

In another recent Instagram post, White called out people for even continuing to associate with Trump. “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” he wrote on Instagram. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri.”

White has become a vocal supporter of liberal causes in recent years, endorsing Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign by performing a free concert at a rally at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School, his alma mater.

As far as cars, these days, it appears that White is more into the original Henry Ford. Earlier this year, he posted photos on Instagram of a custom red-and-white 2023 Ford Bronco that he designed.

White’s publicists did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A message was also sent to White for comment on Instagram.

Other items in Third Man’s “Garage Sale” auction include some of White’s guitars and an iconic peppermint-striped drum set from his band the White Stripes, among other items.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Exhibition to showcase work of late San Antonio concert photographer Lindell 'Tiger' Tate

By Sanford Nowlin

Late San Antonio photographer Lindell "Tiger" Tate poses between Johnny and Joey Ramone.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Braid, The Spill Canvas, Jesse & Joy and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Braid is touring in support of the 25th anniversary re-release of its album Frame & Canvas.

Paul Wiley, composer for the Terrifier movies, proves that music can make a villain memorable

By Mike McMahan

Paul Wiley composed the music for the Terrifier films.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hail the Sun, CupcakKe, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hail The Sun engages fans with a base of post-hardcore elements and traces of progressive and math rock.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Braid, The Spill Canvas, Jesse & Joy and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Braid is touring in support of the 25th anniversary re-release of its album Frame & Canvas.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hail the Sun, CupcakKe, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hail The Sun engages fans with a base of post-hardcore elements and traces of progressive and math rock.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Butcher Babies, División Minúscula, Amy Lavere and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Butcher Babies is, in fact, pretty heavy.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Retro Cowgirl, Bleeding Through, Nita Strauss and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Earlier this month, San Antonio rockers Retro Cowgirl released the new single "The Whole Damn Cake."
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us