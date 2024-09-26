Jazz'SALive will fill San Antonio's Hemisfair with blue notes this weekend

Promoted as "one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country," this year's event will feature sets from Grammy-nominated pianist Patrice Rushen, the Lao Tizer Band, Elliott Yamin, Eric Marienthal, Chieli Minucci and more.
Performances will take place from 4-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday with Rushen scheduled to go on 9 p.m. Friday. The event is all-ages.
Free, 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Civic Park at Hemisfair, 210 S. Alamo St., (210) 709-4750, saparks.org/event/jazzsalive
