Jazz'SALive will fill San Antonio's Hemisfair with blue notes this weekend

This year's free event will be headlined by Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Patrice Rushen.

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 10:02 am

Patrice Rushen will be one of the headliners of the annual festival.
Credit: Shutterstock
Patrice Rushen will be one of the headliners of the annual festival.
The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host its 41st annual Jazz'SALive festival this weekend in Civic Park at Hemisfair.

Promoted as "one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country," this year's event will feature sets from Grammy-nominated pianist Patrice Rushen, the Lao Tizer Band, Elliott Yamin, Eric Marienthal, Chieli Minucci and more.

Performances will take place from 4-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday with Rushen scheduled to go on 9 p.m. Friday. The event is all-ages.
click to enlarge Jazz'SALive will fill San Antonio's Hemisfair with blue notes this weekend (2)
Courtesy Photo / Jazz'SALive
Jazz'SALive also will feature a variety of food vendors and an artisan market. Upgraded seating options and VIP experiences are available. More information can be found at the event page.

Free, 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Civic Park at Hemisfair, 210 S. Alamo St., (210) 709-4750, saparks.org/event/jazzsalive


September 18, 2024

