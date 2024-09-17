Jed Craddock Band performing Echo Bridge fundraiser for San Antonio's River Aid

River Aid organized the event during The Big Give, an annual fundraising drive for area nonprofits. The organization has removed some 400,000 pounds of trash from Alamo City waterways since its 2021 inception.
The Jed Craddock Band performs accessible and soulful tunes driven by frontman Craddock's dynamic vocals. The group produced its first album in 2020 after raising $10,000 through crowdfunding.
Coffee shop and bar Tandem San Antonio will provide prickly pear margaritas and lemonade at the concert and donate $1 from each drink to River Aid.
Tandem is located adjacent to Echo Bridge, which makes use of the Roosevelt Avenue bridge's acoustics. During concerts, the crowd sits across the San Antonio River from the performers, who typically play without amplification.
River Aid organizes cleanups 30 Saturdays a year across 37 separate sites. Each cleanup removes about 3,500 pounds of trash, according to the organization. Nearly 2,500 people volunteered with the group last year.
Electrical contractor SATX Smart Solutions also pledged triple all donations made during the concert, according to River Aid officials.
Donation suggested, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Echo Bridge, 2617 Texas 536 Spur, instagram.com/riveraid_sa/.
