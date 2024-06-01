SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour, including July 5 date in San Antonio

Those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds.

By on Sat, Jun 1, 2024 at 9:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jennifer Lopez planned to head back on the road this summer after a five-year break. Now, that's happening. - Courtesy Image / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Image / Frost Bank Center
Jennifer Lopez planned to head back on the road this summer after a five-year break. Now, that's happening.
Pop star Jennifer Lopez has scrapped her This Is Me … Live summer tour, including a Friday, July 5, stop at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, according to statements both from the artist and Live Nation.

The tour was to have been the first in five years for the actress, singer and dancer. The road dates were booked in support of a new solo album, This Is Me ... Now, and a companion film.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez said in a statement posted to her website. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

In a statement supplied to the Associated Press, Live Nation said Lopez is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends." The tour promoter also said those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed


KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Nicki Minaj coming to San Antonio as she extends Pink Friday 2 Tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Nicki Minaj performs in New York City at the Video Music Awards.

Never Surrender: More than 4 decades on, metal act Saxon is still running on Hell, Fire & Chaos

By Dave Gil de Rubio

British heavy metal band is beloved in San Antonio thanks early radio airplay by KISS-FM DJ Joe Anthony.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Alejandro Escovedo, Samara Joy, High Desert Queen

By San Antonio Current Staff

Singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo's work has straddled punk, cowpony, rock and Americana.

Honky Tonk Man: San Antonio's Bill Malone is country music's most revered scholar

By Bill Baird

Scholars Bill and Bobbie Malone record their weekly radio show, which showcases classic country tunes chosen to reflect a set theme.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Alejandro Escovedo, Samara Joy, High Desert Queen

By San Antonio Current Staff

Singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo's work has straddled punk, cowpony, rock and Americana.

Never Surrender: More than 4 decades on, metal act Saxon is still running on Hell, Fire & Chaos

By Dave Gil de Rubio

British heavy metal band is beloved in San Antonio thanks early radio airplay by KISS-FM DJ Joe Anthony.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Taking Back Sunday, Trophy Eyes, Dan Deacon

By San Antonio Current Staff

Taking Back Sunday performs a gig at the Warfield in San Francisco.

Honky Tonk Man: San Antonio's Bill Malone is country music's most revered scholar

By Bill Baird

Scholars Bill and Bobbie Malone record their weekly radio show, which showcases classic country tunes chosen to reflect a set theme.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us