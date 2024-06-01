Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour, including July 5 date in San Antonio

The tour was to have been the first in five years for the actress, singer and dancer. The road dates were booked in support of a new solo album, This Is Me ... Now, and a companion film.
“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez said in a statement posted to her website. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”
In a statement supplied to the Associated Press, Live Nation said Lopez is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends." The tour promoter also said those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds.
