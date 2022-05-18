Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D to play summer show at San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub

St. Paul Square's glitzy 1902 Nightclub will welcome the fist-pumping musical stylings of Jersey Shore phenom DJ Pauly D for a Thursday, Aug. 18 show.
The DJ, whose real name is Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., was introduced as a cast member of the MTV reality show Jersey Shore in 2009. The pop-culture sensation turned its lens on a cast of tanned, eye roll-inducing East Coast housemates, which also included pint-sized breakout star Snooki and would-be rapper The Situation.
These days, DJ Pauly D occupies a residency at Marquee in Las Vegas, which is a bigger distinction than many of his fellow cast members have racked up since the show.
1902 opened last year inside the space that once housed Sunset Station's main entertainment venue. Since its debut, the two-story nightspot has hosted big-name DJs including Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and Purple Disco Machine.
Advance tickets for Pauly D's 18-and-up performance are now available for $30, while general admission will run $35 the night of the show.
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.