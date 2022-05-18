Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D to play summer show at San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub

The St. Paul Square venue has hosted big-name DJs including Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis since opening last year.

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 11:38 am

DJ Pauly D plays a show in Houston. - INSTAGRAM / DJPAULYD
Instagram / djpaulyd
DJ Pauly D plays a show in Houston.
It’s T-shirt time, San Antonio!

St. Paul Square's glitzy 1902 Nightclub will welcome the fist-pumping musical stylings of Jersey Shore phenom DJ Pauly D for a Thursday, Aug. 18 show.
The DJ, whose real name is Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., was introduced as a cast member of the MTV reality show Jersey Shore in 2009. The pop-culture sensation turned its lens on a cast of tanned, eye roll-inducing East Coast housemates, which also included pint-sized breakout star Snooki and would-be rapper The Situation.

These days, DJ Pauly D occupies a residency at Marquee in Las Vegas, which is a bigger distinction than many of his fellow cast members have racked up since the show.

1902 opened last year inside the space that once housed Sunset Station's main entertainment venue. Since its debut, the two-story nightspot has hosted big-name DJs including Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and Purple Disco Machine.

Advance tickets for Pauly D's 18-and-up performance are now available for $30, while general admission will run $35 the night of the show.

$30-$35, 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Circa Survive frontman Anthony Green played San Antonio on Tuesday

Everything we saw as Circa Survive frontman Anthony Green played San Antonio on Tuesday
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Taco Fest, San Antonio's taco-fueled music festival

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Taco Fest, San Antonio's taco-fueled music festival
Hogwild Records 1824 N. Main Ave., (210) 733-5354, facebook.com/hogwildrecords Known as a dependable spot for hard-to-find records (as well as new releases), Hogwild Records is popular for a reason. If you’ve yet to visit this Main Avenue favorite, you’ll be in a lots of future visits here — and we’re sure you’ll stumble upon some great finds each time. Photo via Instagram / buriedaliverecords

The 21 best San Antonio-area stores to shop for vinyl records

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Circa Survive frontman Anthony Green played San Antonio on Tuesday

Everything we saw as Circa Survive frontman Anthony Green played San Antonio on Tuesday
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Taco Fest, San Antonio's taco-fueled music festival

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Taco Fest, San Antonio's taco-fueled music festival
Hogwild Records 1824 N. Main Ave., (210) 733-5354, facebook.com/hogwildrecords Known as a dependable spot for hard-to-find records (as well as new releases), Hogwild Records is popular for a reason. If you’ve yet to visit this Main Avenue favorite, you’ll be in a lots of future visits here — and we’re sure you’ll stumble upon some great finds each time. Photo via Instagram / buriedaliverecords

The 21 best San Antonio-area stores to shop for vinyl records

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Circa Survive frontman Anthony Green played San Antonio on Tuesday

Everything we saw as Circa Survive frontman Anthony Green played San Antonio on Tuesday
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Taco Fest, San Antonio's taco-fueled music festival

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Taco Fest, San Antonio's taco-fueled music festival
Hogwild Records 1824 N. Main Ave., (210) 733-5354, facebook.com/hogwildrecords Known as a dependable spot for hard-to-find records (as well as new releases), Hogwild Records is popular for a reason. If you’ve yet to visit this Main Avenue favorite, you’ll be in a lots of future visits here — and we’re sure you’ll stumble upon some great finds each time. Photo via Instagram / buriedaliverecords

The 21 best San Antonio-area stores to shop for vinyl records

Trending

Tone Deaf: The 'slow bleed' of the St. Mary's Strip is jeopardizing live music in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin and Travis E. Poling

Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, part of the 2017 bond, continues to drag on, much to business owners' dismay.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: New Kids on the Block, Carla Morrison, Caifanes and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Spanish-language indie-pop artist Carla Morrison plays Tech Port Center on Saturday.

Ahead of a feature documentary on the band, Triumph's Mike Levine recalls its big leg up in San Antonio

By Mike McMahan

Formed in 1975 in Toronto, Triumph was a power trio in the true sense of the word.

Vintage Vendor: Eclectic instrument shop Output Audio rides a creative wave

By Bill Baird

Luis Faraklas Trevino shows off a vintage synthesizer on the floor of Output Audio, which also includes a recording studio.

Also in Music

Tone Deaf: The 'slow bleed' of the St. Mary's Strip is jeopardizing live music in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin and Travis E. Poling

Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, part of the 2017 bond, continues to drag on, much to business owners' dismay.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: New Kids on the Block, Carla Morrison, Caifanes and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Spanish-language indie-pop artist Carla Morrison plays Tech Port Center on Saturday.

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Taco Fest, San Antonio's taco-fueled music festival

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Taco Fest, San Antonio's taco-fueled music festival

San Antonio conjunto legend Santiago Jiménez Jr. will play Taco Fest this weekend, drop new album

By Bill Baird

Santiago Jiménez Jr. has drawn worldwide accolades for sticking to the traditional conjunto sound pioneered by his father. He appears this Saturday at Taco Fest.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us