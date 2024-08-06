K-pop group Seventeen will bring its boy power to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this fall

K-pop boy-band Seventeen will perform two San Antonio shows as part of its Seventeen Right Here World Tour, which will only stop in five U.S. cities.
The 13-member group — known for blending dance-pop, hip-hop and R&B (and, naturally, looking really cute while doing so) — will perform Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, at Frost Bank Center, according to venue officials. Those are the only Texas stops scheduled for the U.S. leg of the tour.
General tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at FrostBankCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. There will be no public pre-sales for the show.
The new road dates mark Seventeen’s first slate of U.S. performances since its Seventeen World Tour Be the Sun, which wrapped up in fall of 2022.
Seventeen's 10th EP, FML, which dropped last year, has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide, making it both the best-selling K-pop release of all time and the best-selling release of 2023 (of any genre, internationally), according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.
The group also made history by becoming the first K-pop act to perform on the main Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.
Prices unavailable, Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
