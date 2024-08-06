WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

K-pop group Seventeen will bring its boy power to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this fall

The group's two Alamo City dates are the only Texas stops on its latest tour, which will only hit five U.S. cities.

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Korean boy band Seventeen features 13 members and is known for its infectious mix of dance-pop, hip-hop and R&B. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Korean boy band Seventeen features 13 members and is known for its infectious mix of dance-pop, hip-hop and R&B.
Editor's note: This story was updated after the Frost Bank Center revealed there will be no public pre-sale tickets for the concert.

K-pop boy-band Seventeen will perform two San Antonio shows as part of its Seventeen Right Here World Tour, which will only stop in five U.S. cities.

The 13-member group — known for blending dance-pop, hip-hop and R&B (and, naturally, looking really cute while doing so) — will perform Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, at Frost Bank Center, according to venue officials. Those are the only Texas stops scheduled for the U.S. leg of the tour.

General tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at FrostBankCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. There will be no public pre-sales for the show.

The new road dates mark Seventeen’s first slate of U.S. performances since its Seventeen World Tour Be the Sun, which wrapped up in fall of 2022.

Seventeen's 10th EP, FML, which dropped last year, has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide, making it both the best-selling K-pop release of all time and the best-selling release of 2023 (of any genre, internationally), according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

The group also made history by becoming the first K-pop act to perform on the main Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

Prices unavailable, Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.


Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Legendary Texas metal venue The Lost Well to close

By Stephanie Koithan

Austin dive bar and venue The Lost Well has cultivated a community for punks, bikers and metal heads over the past decade.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 10cc, Mike Dimes, Ultra, Drake White

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes will team up with DJ Buck Rogers for a show celebrating the Roland 808 drum machine.

San Antonio's Paper Tiger hosting ska-punk bill with the Suicide Machines this Friday

By Stephanie Koithan

The Suicide Machines will be joined by Big D and the Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, and We Are The Union.

Country star Zach Bryan breaks attendance record at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

By Sanford Nowlin

A packed Frost Bank Center cheers on singer-songwriter Luke Bryan.

Post-metal supergroup SUMAC will melt minds at San Antonio's Paper Tiger Wednesday night

By Stephanie Koithan

SUMAC has received critical acclaim for its latest album, The Healer.

July 24, 2024

