LA LOM bringing retro-Latin grooves to San Antonio's Stable Hall this Friday

The Stable Hall show is nearly sold out, with just a few box seats remaining.

By on Tue, Sep 17, 2024 at 10:30 am

click to enlarge LA LOM, which stands for the Los Angeles League of Musicians, is bringing its groove-heavy instrumental sound to SA. - Instagram / @lalom
Instagram / @lalom
LA LOM, which stands for the Los Angeles League of Musicians, is bringing its groove-heavy instrumental sound to SA.
The Los Angeles League of Musicians, also known as LA LOM, is playing a nearly sold-out show at Stable Hall this Friday.

Only a few box seats remain, indicating the irresistible quality of the band's sound, which blends influences including cumbia, jazz, Cuban music, Peruvian chicha and surf rock.

Such explosive popularity is rare for an act that's purely instrumental. Though there's no true "frontman," the band consists of Zac Sokolow on guitar, Nicolas Baker and Dominique Rodriguez on percussion and Jake Faulkner on upright bass.

In interviews, Sokolow describes the group's sound as an attempt to capture a bygone time and place — something also evident in the band's visual identity, which leans into the retro style of high-waisted trousers and greased-back hair.

“Our music has this nostalgic feeling [of] this time in Los Angeles from the 1950s or 1960s, or maybe it's this imaginary time and doesn't even really exist, but there's this feeling of nostalgia to it,” Sokolow told Los Angeles radio station KCRW

LA LOM began playing together in the lobby of LA's historic Hotel Roosevelt in 2018. During that run, the group honed its repertoire of Mid-Century Latin music during three-hour sets it performed up to four times a week.

The band's meteoric rise over the past year was largely fueled by its viral social media videos. One such clip is a cover of Fito Olivares's "Juana La Cubana," which has over a million views on Instagram and another million on YouTube.

Director Jacob Butler is behind the videos, visually matching the band's sound with a sweaty tropical feel and vintage color grading.

LA LOM is touring in support of its first studio album, The Los Angeles League of Musicians, which was released Aug. 9 to widespread acclaim.

At Friday's Stable Hall show, El Paso cumbia group Radio Malilla will limber up the crowd for what's sure to be a night of dancing.

$60 and up, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, StableHall.com.

