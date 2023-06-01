Latin music giants Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Cuban rapper Pitbull performs at San Antonio's AT&T Center in September 2022.
Three headlining Latin music superstars are coming to the AT&T Center this fall as part of a single package tour.
Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias, salsa icon Ricky Martin and rapper Pitbull will perform Sunday, Nov. 19, in San Antonio as part of the trio's 19-city North American jaunt, dubbed The Trilogy Tour.
Due to the expected high demand, promotion company Live Nation is asking fans to register for a Verified Fan presale account
from Wednesday through 10:59 p.m. Sunday, June 4, for a chance to land a ticket.
Fans selected to get an access code will be able to participate in a verified fan presale event on Wednesday, June 7. Those who choose to wait will have a shot at landing tickets during the general sale via the AT&T Center's website
or Ticketmaster
starting at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.
"It's a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and opened doors for someone like myself," Pitbull said in a statement. "We're excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!"
The Trilogy Tour also will make stops at Dallas' American Airlines Center and the Toyota Center in Houston.
Prices unavailable, Sunday, Nov. 19, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
