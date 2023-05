Latin pop star Maluma coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall

Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton singer Maluma will slide into San Antonio's AT&T Center on Thursday, Sept. 21 as part of his Don Juan World Tour.Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Pre-sale access is available for those who sign up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.The tenor-voiced Colombian is known for a string of infectious singles, 22 of which have topped Billboard's Latin Airplay chart. Since joining Sony Music Latin in 2015, he's dropped seven albums., released this year, is the latest.