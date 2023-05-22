VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Latin pop star Maluma coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday.

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 11:18 am

Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton singer Maluma will slide into San Antonio's AT&T Center on Thursday, Sept. 21 as part of his Don Juan World Tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Pre-sale access is available for those who sign up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

The tenor-voiced Colombian is known for a string of infectious singles, 22 of which have topped Billboard's Latin Airplay chart. Since joining Sony Music Latin in 2015, he's dropped seven albums. Don Juan, released this year, is the latest.

$65 and up, Thursday, Sept. 21, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

