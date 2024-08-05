Legendary Texas metal venue The Lost Well to close

Those who regularly attend metal and punk shows in Central Texas have probably been to a show or two at The Lost Well. From hosting doom metal concerts to biker meetups to DIY punk showcases, the Well has been a gathering place since 2013 for misfits and weirdos of Austin and beyond.
Known as "The Friendliest Place You're Scared to Walk Into," the Well might initially come across as the kind of place where switch blades flick open if you enter with the wrong patches on your battle vest. But according to heartfelt online tributes posted after the closure announcement, it was clearly anything but.
"This city is supposed to be cool," Dean continued in his counterculture manifesto. "It’s supposed to be 'The Live Music Capital of The World,' and instead, it’s become the home of corny themed bars that suck and will eventually close in a year."
Emotions run high about the loss of The Lost Well. It's not often you hear tatted up, grizzled bikers saying they lost their "safe space." It may not sound very metal, but that's exactly the tender place the venue held for its community.
