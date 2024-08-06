WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 10cc, Mike Dimes, Ultra, Drake White

Texas blues legend Van Wilks will also perform as part of Sam's Burger Joint's 25th anniversary celebration.

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes will team up with DJ Buck Rogers for a show celebrating the Roland 808 drum machine. - Instagram / mikedimes
Instagram / mikedimes
San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes will team up with DJ Buck Rogers for a show celebrating the Roland 808 drum machine.

San Antonio musical artists are repping big this week.

Alamo City-based rapper Mike Dimes, whose song "My Story" racked up an astronomical number of TikTok views, is part of a local bill celebrating the iconic Roland 808 drum machine's contributions to popular music. Meanwhile, Ultra — one of the SA's hottest rock acts of the '70s — will help celebrate the 25th anniversary of music mecca Sam’s Burger Joint.

Let's take a look at some of this week's live music options — both local and touring.

Thursday, Aug. 8

10cc, Robin Taylor Zander

Britain’s 10cc is one of those rare bands that’s endured over the decades while enjoying both critical and commercial success. While best known for ballads such as “I’m Not In Love” and “The Things We Do For Love,” 10cc’s music runs the gamut from the surf rock send up “Rubber Bullets” to the reggae jam “Dreadlock Holiday.” Only Graham Goldman remains of the four founding members in this version of the band. $48.50-$84, 7 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — Danny Cervantes

808 Day featuring Mike Dimes, DJ Buck Rogers

It may seem strange to declare a holiday for a piece of musical gear, but the Roland 808 drum machine is deserving. The iconic piece of ’80s electronics provided a “secret sauce” for recordings by Marvin Gaye, Afrika Bambaataa, Kanye West, the Beastie Boys, Bjork and more. Helping celebrate 808 Day is the much-loved SA rapper Mike Dimes, whose single “My Story” received 2 billion — yes, that’s billion with a B — views on TikTok. He’s a star in the making with stylistic nods to A$AP Rocky and Joey Badass. DJ Buck Rodgers, another Texas rising star, is a master of old-school turntables. $27, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — Bill Baird

Friday, Aug. 9

Drake White, Drew Fish Band

Auburn University grad Drake White spent his post-college years in Nashville working as a contractor by day and a country singer-songwriter by night. In 2010, after years honing his sound, White left the construction business behind to focus on his music, which finally helped pave his way to success. His high-energy mix of country, blues, folk and rock hit big with the 2016 album Sparks, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Country charts. $25-$79, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — DC

Saturday, Aug. 10

Ultra, Van Wilks

Two legendary rock acts are helping celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sam’s Burger Joint. Ultra ruled SA’s ’70s hard-rock scene and even opened for the Sex Pistols at their infamous 1978 Randy’s Rodeo show. “Ultra was one of those bands that the record companies missed the boat on,” legendary promoter Jack Orbin once said. “They were definitely one of the best things to come out of San Antonio.” Meanwhile, Van Wilks has built a formidable career playing Texas blues. In addition to performing as part of ZZ Top and collaborating with Billy Gibbons on songwriting, he’s toured with Heart and Aerosmith. Free, 8:30 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson Street, samsburgerjoint.com. — BB

July 24, 2024

