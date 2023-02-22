Live Music in San Antonio This Week: August Burns Red, Inner Wave, Thy Art Is Murder and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Tony Norkus Augusat Burns Red has hit the road to celebrate its 20th anniversary

This week, San Antonio music fans have the option of basking in laid-back grooves or showing off mosh-pit moves.With the former, it certainly appears hard to beat Australia's Donny Benét, who's bringing his dance-ready yacht rock to the Paper Tiger on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a package tour headlined by metalcore favorites August Burns Red promises to deliver plenty of the latter this Saturday at Vibes Event Center.More details follow — as do previews of shows likely to appeal to those whose musical tastes lie somewhere in the middle.

Donny Benét, Well Well Well

The danceable yacht rock of Australian singer/multi-instrumentalist Donny Benét, known to his fans as "The Don," seems like it would best be enjoyed in a smoky retro lounge with a stiff highball. Benét manages to channel a sensuous Michael McDonald, and his suggestive lyrics were reportedly born of his experience playing Tom Jones covers in an airport Hilton ballroom. Benét's 2022 EP Le Piano showcases his musicality by diving into an '80s post-disco groove with four instrumental tracks. $20-$22, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Thursday, Feb. 23

Inner Wave, Jukebox Tour

Starting out as a lo-fi pop act inspired by bands including the Arctic Monkeys and the Strokes, Inner Wave had its first breakthrough with the single "American Spirits" in 2013, which led to gigs supporting Chicano Batman and Cuco, both luminaries in LA's Latin rock scene. By the time of 2017's critically acclaimed Underwater Pipe Dreams, the group had expanded to a quintet with the addition of a keyboardist and a drummer. Its sound floats somewhere between psychedelia and synthwave, mixing up a bubbly concoction that plays out like a fuzzy cinematic memory. $23-$26, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Saturday, Feb. 25

August Burns Red, The Devil Wears Prada, Bleed From Within

Pennsylvania-based metalcore band August Burns Red tours for almost every new album, single and milestone, so it should come as no surprise it's hitting the road to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Two decades deep, the guys still have a dedicated fan base that appreciates the little things like guitarist JB Brubaker's dedication to wearing sandals during shows. With supporting acts mining a similar sonic territory, expect a night of nostalgia-filled metalcore. $29.50-$35, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter. — Brianna Espinoza

Monday, Feb. 27

The Appleseed Cast

Founded in 1997 during the height of the emo craze, the Appleseed Cast moved a lot in its early days, heading from Southern California to North Carolina and finally to Lawrence, Kansas. It's also evolved sonically. While still rooted in emo, the band has taken on more experimental approaches over the years, particularly an embrace of post-rock. $15-$18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Thy Art Is Murder

Australian deathcore outfit Thy Art is Murder is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its heavy-as-balls second album Hate. With plenty of brutal breakdowns and crowd-killing expected, it's probably best to bring helmets and knee pads. $26-$30, 6 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/ vibeseventcenter. — BE

