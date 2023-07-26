Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Braid, The Spill Canvas, Jesse & Joy and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Braid Braid is touring in support of the 25th anniversary re-release of its album Frame & Canvas.

Who knew 2023 would be the year of an emo resurgence?

This year, a litany of tours by old-school emo acts have swung through town bringing '90s and early aughts vibes to those who crave confessional lyrics, scream-alongs and thrift-store sweaters. This week, Braid will bring its schtick to the Paper Tiger, so get ready to cry.

If that's not your thing, check out a Hi-Tones show being billed as the Goth Prom and a show by Mexican pop heavyweights Jesse & Joy. As per usual, music fans have plentiful options.

Friday, July 28

Braid

It's been a big summer for San Antonio and touring acts playing old-school emo. The latest of those, Braid, is touring in support of the 25th anniversary re-release of its album Frame & Canvas, a record that has all the hallmarks of the genre. Melodic lead vocals with scream-along choruses? Check. Jagged post-hardcore rhythms? Check. The feeling that nothing matters but this music, right now? Check. Required for anyone who recently saw both of Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly's consecutive weekend appearances. $27, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, July 29

The Spill Canvas, Nathan Hussy

Over two decades, Sioux Falls, South Dakota's The Spill Canvas has built on its early success by touring with notable headliners including Yellowcard, OneRepublic and Goo Goo Dolls. Over recent years, lead singer Nick Thomas has stepped out for solo and side projects, but in 2021 the band released Conduit, its first LP since 2012. $18-$20, 6:30 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — Danny Cervantes

Haunt Me, Calaverx, Night Ritualz

Aptly titled Goth Prom, this show allows attendees to re-experience the night of their high school proms as if the goth kids killed the DJ and took over the sound system. On top of DJs spinning post-punk hits all night, Austin-based Haunt Me — a three-piece playing darkwave inspired the classic '80s bands in the genre — will perform a headlining set. Mexican artist Calaverx, who makes darkwave with lyrics in Spanish, and Night Ritualz, a notable recent post-punk project from SA, will open. $20, 9 p.m., Hi-Tones, 621 E. Dewey Place, instagram.com/hitones_sa. — Dalia Gulca

Monday, July 31

waveform*, they are gutting a body of water, Teethe

Dallas band Teethe is a band to be excited about, even if its dreamy, narcoticized mix of psychedelia and gently rolling shoegaze isn't the kind of thing that gets pulses pumping. The diverse bill also includes young, prolific bedroom popsters waveform*, who pride themselves on being genreless. Meanwhile, they are gutting a body of water are avant-garde oddballs. $17, 7:30 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Tuesday, August 1

Jesse & Joy, Francisca Valenzuela

Born in Mexico City, brother and sister Jesse & Joy have established themselves as pop luminaries in their home country. With five studio albums and a combined seven Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, the duo built a career inspired by their parents' love of classic rock and folk music while borrowing instruments from their father's church. In 2022, Jesse & Joy released their latest album Clichés. American born Chilean singer Francisca Valenzuela opens. $49-$114, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

