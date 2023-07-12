Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Butcher Babies, División Minúscula, Amy Lavere and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Sven Mandel Butcher Babies is, in fact, pretty heavy.

The blistering summer heat should be a great excuse to crawl into a cool, dark club or music hall to take in some tunes. Especially on a week with this many strong options, ranging from Americana to metal to a diverse festival showcasing a wide range of local rock outfits.

Thursday, July 13

Amy Lavere, Will Sexton

They may both be based in roots music, but the connection between Amy Lavere and Will Sexton goes deeper: they're also married. Lavere is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, whose thoughtful lyrics have drawn praise from NPR and No Depression. Meanwhile, Sexton it the brother of guitarist Charlie Sexton and led Austin rock band Will and the Kill. $12-$50, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Friday, July 14

División Minúscula

Formed in 1996 in Matamoros, Mexico, División Minúscula remains a favorite among alt-rockeros. The group's 2001 debut Extrañado Casa was nominated for a couple of MTV Latin America Video Awards, and after a five-year hiatus, it released a trio of studio albums and toured with frontman Javier Blake and the rest of its original lineup intact. Fans await the release of a promised forthcoming album, which will be División Minúscula's first since 2016. $45-$85, 7:30 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, July 15

Camp Rejectz Festival

This one-day music fest features 15 local rock acts, encompassing a laundry list of subgenres including Midwest-style emo, stoner metal, regular metal, math rock, pop-punk and more. Sleep Schedule, The Lease Agreement, Regalo de Dios, Closed Casket, Desolation and Steatorrhea are among the performers scheduled for what looks like a summer day-camp for musical misfits — hence the name. $20, 1 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, brickatbluestar.com. — Dalia Gulca

Shapes, Friend Operation, Voracious, Josh Glenn Experiment

While the four artists making up this Texas bill explore different genres, the wistful introspection in their lyrics and the emotional nature of their music are common bonds. From solo act the Josh Glenn Experiment's folk leanings to the emo-adjacent work of Friend Operation to the shoegazey math rock of Shapes to the rock-soul of Voracious, this lineup is unafraid to use music to evoke feelings. $10, 8 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — DG

Monday, July 17

Butcher Babies, Kissing Candace, Skum, Wrathtongue

Carla Harvey, one of Butcher Babies' two frontwomen, is a fixture of metal blogs. This is partly due to her status as half of a metal power couple with Anthrax's Charlie Benante and partly due to the perception that her band is less than genuine. The latter seems hard to fathom, since Butcher Babies is, in fact, pretty heavy. Anyone expecting commercial hard rock is likely to be surprised by its harsh vocals and aggressive double-bass drumming. Sure, there's clean singing on the choruses, but this ain't Evanescence. $18-$20, 6:30 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St. (210) 772-1443., therockboxsa.com. — MM

