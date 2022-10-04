Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Charlotte Sands, Bonnie Raitt, Gruesome and more

click to enlarge Instagram / charlottesands Charlotte Sands shares a bill with No Love for the Middle Child at Vibes Underground Thursday.

Fall tours are in full swing, and it seems like every musical act is looking to make up for time lost while they sat at home during the pandemic.

That's making for a busy week for San Antonio fans, whether their tastes run to Latin sounds, punk, alt-rock, roots music or extreme metal. The myriad options follow.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Fiel a la Vega

Formed in 1994 by musicians Ricky Laureano and Tito Auger, rock en español practitioners Fiel a la Vega — or Los Fieles as fans call the act — reveal their Puerto Rican pride on songs such as "Salimos de Aquí" and "El Wanabí." Since the release of its 1996 self-titled debut album, the band's popularity has only grown, and many now consider Fiel a la Vega Puerto Rico's most important rock group. Its Salimos de Aqui tour celebrates 25 years in the business. $48-$68, 8 p.m. Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Marco Aquino

Thursday, Oct. 6

Charlotte Sands, No Love for the Middle Child

While the world locked down in 2020, pop-punk found a new voice in Charlotte Sands. While the pandemic prevented her from completing her first headlining shows, inspiration for new work came from an unlikely source: conservative blowhards. Her song "Dress" was a reaction to the right-wing backlash to Harry Styles' appearance in a gown on the cover of Vogue. Sands' powerful vocals and TikTok drove the song to viral success. In addition to her solo work, Sands has collaborated with pop-punk and emo mainstays such as Taking Back Sunday and The Maine. $16-$18, 8 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter. — Danny Cervantes

Ceramic Animal, Trash Panda

The Regan brothers form three-fifths of Doylestown, Pennsylvania-based indie rock outfit Ceramic Animal. Chris, Erik and Elliott Regan employ the throwback influences of David Bowie, The Kinks and the Rolling Stones from their father's record collection to inspire their combination of psych and post-punk rock. Guitarist Ant Marchione and bassist Dallas Hosey round out the lineup. Signed by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys to his Easy Eye label, the group is supporting its latest release Sweet Unknown. $15-$18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Revolting Cocks

Also referred to as RevCo, this supergroup of industrial musicians blends abrasive noise with dance vibes. Half of the band members are alums of the more metallic Ministry — even the main man himself, Al Jourgensen, once was part of the Cocks. $32, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Dead Boys, Suzi Moon

One of best-known bands from the first wave of U.S. punk, the Dead Boys — now led by original member Cheetah Chrome — are still nothing to fuck with. Despite soldiering on without original singer Stiv Bators, who died in 1990, Chrome and crew seem determined to live up to the last two adjectives in Young, Loud and Snotty, the band's defining album. $20, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — BE

Friday, Oct. 7

Manchester Orchestra, Petey, Creeks

Manchester Orchestra, the Atlanta-based alt rockers, have become fixtures on the alternative charts behind the songwriting duo of Andy Hull and Robert McDowell. Their 2017 hit "The Gold" pushed the group to new notoriety, accelerated by a downtempo re-release featuring the delicate vocals of Phoebe Bridgers. The 2021 release of the sixth Manchester Orchestra album, The Million Masks of God, garnered much acclaim including being named one of Consequence of Sound's "Top 50 Album of 2021." The single "Bed Head" peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay chart and sparked a Local Natives remix. Like the 2009 release "I've Got Friends," Manchester Orchestra seems to have them in all the right places. $29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Lost Trees, Voltreus, Severed Sanity

Lost Trees is the musical equivalent of the sandwich you make at 3 a.m. when you can't find anything else to eat. The band is a mix-and-match conglomeration of multiple heavy rock sub-genres, including metalcore, post-hardcore and even djent. With one EP and various singles under their belts, these Floridians are still climbing the ladder, but who knows where their sound will land once they finally release an album. $14-$16, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter. — BE

Tracy Lawrence

With a catalog that includes eight No. 1 hits, including "Sticks and Stones," "If the Good Die Young," and "Texas Tornado," Tracy Lawrence ruled the mainstream country airwaves for much of the 1990s. At times, his life has also resembled a classic country tune. The singer has been married three times, accused of spousal abuse, charged with reckless endangerment after a highway dispute and was shot four times while protecting a female companion from an assault. $30-$150, 8:30 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — Mike McMahan

Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt has enjoyed the kind of career longevity that seems evasive in the music industry of today. The 72-year-old singer-guitarist, whose music pulls from Americana and roots styles, first gained wide recognition with her hit "Nick of Time" in 1989, and her LP of the same title snagged a Grammy for Album of the Year. But that success was hard-earned. Raitt spent nearly two decades prior with intermittent critical praise but only minor chart success and sales. In the early '90s, she was a household name thanks to her ubiquitous single "Something to Talk About." Music fans who want a break from the crassness of modern music may want to give Raitt's classy, textured style a chance. $59.50-$667, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — MM

Saturday, Oct. 8

The Lost Gonzo Band

Formed in the early '70s, this veteran group typifies the cosmic cowboy sound and may appeal to red dirt country fans raised on more recent releases. The outfit has also served as the backing band for other legendary country performers, most notably Jerry Jeff Walker and Michael Martin Murphey. The current lineup includes original members Gary P. Nunn, Bob Livingston and John Inmon. $39.50, 9 p.m., Gruene Hall, New Braunfels, 1281 Gruene Road, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — MM

Gruesome, Immortal Bird, Cartilage, Cheese Grater Masturbation

Looks like San Antonio's extreme metal fans have one more show to pencil into their already busy calendars. Headliner Gruesome is known for its modern take on old-school death metal. Heavily inspired by the band Death, Gruesome vocalist Matt Harvey even embarked on a tour that stopped in SA a couple months ago that paid tribute to the seminal band's legacy. For those who like both gore and catchy riffage in their extreme music, Gruesome delivers on both. Don't sleep on Immortal Bird, a creative, woman-fronted ensemble with one foot in grind and the other in proggier sounds. $18-$20, 7:30 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1453, therockboxsa.com. — BE

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.