Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chris Isaak, Kamasi Washington, Uli Jon Roth and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Kamasi Washington Kamasi Washington is touring behind his latest album, Fearless Movement, inspired by the birth of his daughter.

This week's live music offerings in San Antonio run the gamut from instrumental masters — jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and pioneering rock guitarist Uli Jon Roth — to crowd pleasers such as timeless singer-songwriter Chris Isaak and classic country band The Texases.Let's check out the options and get ready to treat our ears.

Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” is one of the great songs of the latter half of the 20th century, but with 13 albums to his name, the singer-songwriter’s catalog runs deeper than that singular hit. Isaak’s soulful croon recalls a the bygone era of Roy Orbison and Elvis, and he pivots adeptly between rockabilly and pop, all while keeping a seductive thread of moodiness running through the music. $49-$250, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Bill Baird

Elita, Cottontail



Dream-pop purveyor Elita has blossomed from the solitude of her upbringing in Newfoundland, Canada, into an artist, model and influencer. Her first full-length album, last year’s Dysania, manages to sound both dystopian and gauzy, spooky and sensuous. Drag performer Cottontail serves as a captivating opener. Sold Out, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Thursday, May 16

Kamasi Washington

Saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington is a badass, plain and simple. Anybody decrying the demise of jazz need look no further than Washington, who’s stylish, ambitious and plays his ass off. His albums The Epic and Heaven on Earth are modern masterworks of the genre, and his latest, Fearless Movement, is inspired by the birth of his daughter. Consider this an essential concert for SA music fans. $39-$106, 7:30 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., majesticempire.com. — BB

Friday, May 17

The Texases

Expect an evening of two-steppin’ to country music classics. The Texases are the self-proclaimed “greatest country cover band, ever,” and the group’s forte is serving up hits from legends ranging from Merle to Willie and George to Dwight. There’s no better venue to catch The Texases’ vibe than a repurposed brewery stable in the heart of the Lone Star State. $18, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — DC

Sunday, May 19

Uli Jon Roth

Former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth’s fluid lines helped revolutionize the heavy rock genre and elevated him to Guitar God status. His post-Scorpions work has been varied and mostly well-received, and it includes two recent G3 tours alongside Joe Satriani, Michael Schenker, and John Petrucci. Even those not fond of heavy metal and its offshoots may find this concert is intriguing due to Roth’s otherworldly musicianship. $30, 7 p.m., Fitzgerald’s, 437 McCarty Road, Suite 101, fitzrockssa.com. — BB

