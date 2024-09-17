Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chromeo, StrateJacket, Avett Brothers

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Adam McCullough The Avett Brothers are scheduled to play Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 21.

"Fun" is the word of the week when it comes to live music in San Antonio.This week's noteworthy shows range from the body-moving electronic funk of Chromeo to the catchy punk of StrateJacket to chill vibe of the Avett Brothers' blend of folk and rock. Hell, one of our picks for the week is even called Big Fun — and the band has a fricken keytar player!Read on and let the good times roll.

Chromeo, The Midnight

Two electro-dance-funk powerhouses are coming together for a fun night that may make some folks think they’re living inside the Drive soundtrack. Montreal-based Chromeo has spent more than two decades crafting catchy, fun dance music. The group is touring behind its latest LP, Adult Contemporary. Meanwhile, LA-based The Midnight explore similar territory, and for this series of road dates, dubbed the Chrome Nights tour, the act is promoting a newly released comic book. Joining The Midnight are special guests Ruth Radelet from the awesome Chromatics and Girl Ultra, the stage name of Mexican R&B artist Mariana de Miguel. $34.95-$114.95, 7 p.m., Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, boeingcentertechport.com. — Bill Baird

StrateJacket, The Lemon Trees, Good City Modern

Alt-punk trio StrateJacket headline an evening at Paper Tiger in anticipation of its debut album release Bad Start in early October. Formed in Sunnyvale, California, in 2019, StrateJacket tallied a singular gig before the COVID-19 pandemic. The time in isolation allowed the band to refine a catchy sound that owes much to the influence of ’90s alt-punk sounds. The eponymous title track was featured in the video game NHL ’24 and is a good entrée into the group’s style. $12, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Sept. 21

Avett Brothers, Jamestown Revival

The Avett Brothers make feel-good, chillin’-by-the-river Americana that blends elements of indie rock and hints of emo with bluegrass and other old-timey roots music. While not always super-distinctive, it’s well enough crafted and performed that the group has scored on the Billboard charts and cut albums with Rick Rubin. Jamestown Revival explores similar sounds. $101.64, 8 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM306, Suite 1, New Braunfels, whitewaterrocks.com. — BB

Monday, Sept. 23

Big Fun, Minor Issue, Street Lamp

The name kind of says it all. Three-piece band Big Fun play loud, dumb and enjoyable music using a fuzz bass, drums and a keytar. How’s that for a fun instrument, eh? Throw in a couple of hipster mustaches and a grimy, underground attitude and you’ve got something kinda awesome. Consider it electro-clash meets punk meets groovy party vibes. $12, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BB