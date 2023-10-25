Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Cuco, Vacations, John Waite and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Ismael Quintanilla III Chicano artist and producer Cuco has evolved from humble Southern California beginnings into a major player in the music world.

If any San Antonio music fan says they can't find something to tickle their eardrums this week, it's a safe bet they're just looking for excuses to stay on the couch.

Whether your tastes run to '80s radio rock, punk, singer-songwriter vibes, lo-fi synth jams or "woozy guitar pop," there's a live show that promises to deliver. Read on for the details.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Pollyanna, Chancla Fight Club, Lease Agreement, NDGO, Scrambled Eggs

If you're feeling a pogo vibe coming on, Pollyanna has your back. The act describes its sound as "power-pop, bubble grunge and punk." Alright. Whether you buy into that description, give the band's banger "Mars" a spin. It's plenty catchy but a lot heavier guitar-wise than pop-punk, and it even has an element of self-loathing. $16-$18, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com. — Mike McMahan

Vacations, Last Dinosaurs

Australian indie rockers Vacations describe themselves as "woozy guitar pop," which makes sense considering their mellow sounds that invoke Cali surf-rock vibes. The band's latest single, "Next Exit," captures the aesthetic perfectly, pairing catchy lyrics with crisp guitars for a dreamy, lo-fi feel. Fellow Aussies Last Dinosaur serve as an enticing opener. $30-$109, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

John Waite, Michelle Malone

On his latest tour, John Waite is celebrating 40 years of his '80s hit "Missing You" and drawing from the catalog he amassed fronting Bad English and The Babys. Opener Michelle Malone, lauded by Rolling Stone for her "soulful ballads and rowdy, riffy blasters," is supporting her latest release, Fan Favorites, Vol. 1 Unplugged. The Atlanta-based Malone's sound mixes roadhouse rock 'n' roll, raspy gospel and the organic warmth of folk. $25 and up*, 7:30 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — DC

Friday, Oct. 27

Vicky Burp, Vintage Pictures, Daniel Miller and the (Dead) Roses, Cyan Drive, Sungate Park, Nate and the Moon Band

Z Fest, a mini-festival showcasing local musical talent, is going on its seventh year — and the latest iteration leans heavier on the Halloween spirit than previous ones. Headliner Vicky Burp brings a melancholic tinge to her soft tracks, and the rest of the lineup ranges from the folksy, singer-songwriter vibes of Daniel Miller and the classic-rock inspired Tuens of Nate and the Moon Band to the post-punk and indie-rock sounds of Vintage Pictures, Cyan Drive and Sungate Park. $12, 6 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, brickatbluestar.com. — DG

Monday, Oct. 30

Cuco

Born to immigrant parents, Chicano artist and producer Cuco has evolved from humble Southern California beginnings into a major player in the music world. The artist's second major-label release, 2022's Fantasy Gateway, features collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, Bratty and others. Cuco seamlessly blends English and Spanish lyrics into gauzy dream-pop with bossa nova elements, creating a sound all his own. $20.50-$55.50, 7:30 p.m., Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, (210) 600-3699, boeingcentertechport.com. — DC

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed