Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Danny Ocean, Mourning Sun, Bobby Oroza and more

Whether they're looking to get wild, sing along or groove, San Antonio music fans have no shortage of live performances to pick from this week.

Long-running political punk act MDC gets things off to a rowdy start Wednesday, while Latin pop singer Danny Ocean should have members of the crowd raising their voices Friday. And don't snooze on Bobby Oroza's unique and jazzy approach to old-school R&B when the Finnish-Bolivian singer rolls into town Saturday.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

MDC, The Cutthroats, Violent Practice, W. Witosky and the Dirty Dog Dick Eaters

MDC — an acronym that initially stood for Millions of Dead Cops but has mutated over the years depending on the band's targets — helped set the template for hardcore punk in the early '80s with a mix of speedy riffing and pissed-off politics. The long-running band hasn't let up on its radical message or the ferocity of its musical attack. This show's also an album-release party for SA's W. Witosky and the Dirty Dog Dick Eaters, whose new release Earn Your Wings is an amalgam of gloriously sloppy early Replacements-style snot rock and hoarsely shouted punk given an extra kick of cowpunk giddyup. $10, 8 p.m., The Mix, 2423 N. St. Mary's St., facebook.com/themixsatx. — Sanford Nowlin

Friday, Feb. 10

Danny Ocean

Latin pop singer and producer Danny Ocean is best known for his 2016 international hit "Me Rehúso," a song about longing and love lost during a time of economic and political turmoil. Ocean, who migrated from Venezuela to the U.S., told Rolling Stone in 2022 that he views his signature song as a political statement. "It was like, 'Why do I have to leave somebody behind, and why do I have to leave my country?" he explained. His San Antonio stop is part of a 16-city tour that wraps up in his adopted hometown of Miami. $64.83 and up, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Marco Aquino

Mourning Sun, NDGO, Forever, for Now, Voltreus, Inbala

If you put the fierce sounds of metalcore stalwarts After the Burial in a blender with Upon A Burning Body, the result might resemble San Antonio act Mourning Sun. The band punches listeners in the face but does so with grace — thanks to the melodic guitars underpinning its rage-filled songs. Current vocalist Jerecho Barrera started off as the bassist, but his scratchy screams make him an ear-shredder well qualified to lead the band. While Mourning Sun has opened for national metalcore acts including The Plot in You and The Devil Wears Prada over the years, it's only released one EP and a slew of singles. This show celebrates the release of its second EP, Second Skin. $10-$12, 6:30 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Saturday, Feb. 11

Bobby Oroza, Las Los

Bobby Oroza's soul sound reflects the diverse, multicultural soundtrack of his early life. Born in Helsinki, Finland, to a Bolivian mother and Finnish father, he grew up around a family record collection that primed him for a boundary defying aesthetic. His father, a jazz guitarist, also ensured the young Oroza got to experience Blue Note jazz, Motown soul and West African music. Oroza's latest effort, 2022's Get On The Otherside, builds on the foundation of his 2019 debut This Love. Jazzy influences shine through on the album's first single "I Got Love," which showcases the performer's love-conquers-all approach with a dreamy and timeless mix of guitars, flute fills and deliberate drums. $18-$20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Avnue, Checkered Soul, Unholy Trinity, Astro Current, Pain Junkies, Counterfeit Icons

San Antonio band Avnue has made quite the name for itself since the release of its debut EP Nothing to See Here several years ago. The group captures the feel of aughts-era punk bands such as The Story So Far with raspy vocals and lyrics full of trials and tribulations. Avnue then sets itself apart by adding hard-hitting drums and guitars as a contrast to its melodic, heartfelt tendencies. $10-$15, 7:15 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — BE

Monday, Feb. 13

Life Cycles, Realms of Death, Inner Self, Flagrant Foul

Reminiscent of metallic hardcore pioneers Hatebreed, San Antonio extreme metal band Life Cycles started releasing music in 2019 and set fire to stages all over Texas. Given the aural pain the band specializes in, headlining this "Love Hurts" show the day before Valentine's at the Vice Versa basement might be just its calling. $5-$10, 8 p.m., Vice Versa, 123 Heiman St., (210) 977-0566, instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio. — Dalia Gulca

