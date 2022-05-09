Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Daughtry, Tejano Conjunto Festival, Kevin Gates and more

click to enlarge Tim Mosenfelder The Tejano Conjunto Festival begins May 16.

The 40th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival should be on every San Antonio music fan's radar given its star-packed lineup and the breadth of its offerings. But it's not the only event this week that's worth a look — and a listen.

The Alamo City also will play host to touring acts including rapper Kevin Gates, post-grunge rock act Daughtry and jazz drummer Gerry Gibbs, a former SA resident who's landed big praise for his 2021 trio recordings.

Wednesday, May 11

Will Hoge

A little bit country and a little bit soulful folk, Will Hoge is holding his own in a long line of singer-songwriters traveling a similar path. Hoge has seen it all. He copped a residency in Nashville and toured with acts including the Civil Wars, Shinedown and Social Distortion, and he's released a plethora of albums via big labels and indies alike. $16-$70, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Thursday, May 12

Gerry Gibbs and the Thrasher People

In San Antonio "thrash" means Anthrax and Slayer, right? Well, not exactly. This gig is at Jazz, TX, so you may need to check your assumptions. The Thrasher People in question comprise the big band led by jazz drummer extraordinaire and former San Antonio resident Gerry Gibbs. His father was Terry Gibbs, the legendary vibraphonist and bandleader, which helps explain why the younger Gibbs got such an early start, going pro by 18. The drummer has performed with anyone from Alice Coltrane and Ravi Coltrane to Brad Mehldau and Parliament-Funkadelic. He also earned considerable praise for his 2021 trio recordings Songs From My Father. $15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, Bldg. 6, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com. — Mike McMahan

Friday, May 13

Vincent Neil Emerson, John Miller

Americana fans might want to consider this one, which showcases two relative newcomers making waves. Vincent Neil Emerson cites influences such as Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle and released his debut, Fried Chicken and Evil Women, in 2019. He pulls deeply from his East Texas roots, where he was raised by a single mother of Choctaw and Apache decent. John Miller, who released his debut album, Depreciated, last year, recently opened for Tyler Childers at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. $17-$20, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — MM

Saturday May 14

Kevin Gates

After years of building his rep through releases of mix tapes, Baton Rouge-raised rapper Kevin Gates broke out with his critically acclaimed debut Islah in 2016. His hard-edged street flow is often broken with moments of melodic respite, as evident in 2021's "Puerto Rico Luv," an ode to his heritage. While fans anticipate the release of his teased third studio album Khaza, expect an authentic performance at San Antonio's newest music venue. $54.50, 8 p.m., Tech Port Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com. — Danny Cervantes

Monday, May 16

Daughtry

It's not over until Daughtry says it's over — and it's most definitely not over for the band that rose to popularity after singer Chris Daughtry landed a second-place win on American Idol. The post-grunge rock band is back on track promoting its latest album, Dearly Beloved. $39.50-$179, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — BE

Monday, May 16-Sunday, May 22

40th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival

This annual festival promises a little something for every fan of San Antonio's indigenous musical form. Activities range from film screenings to book signings and — oh, yeah — lots of live music by genre luminaries. This year's lineup includes Las Fenix, Los Cachorros de Juan Villarreal, Flaco Jimenez performing with Los Texmaniacs, Rio Jordán, Los Callejeros de San Anto, Lázaro Pérez y Su Conjunto, the South Texas Homies, Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers and Jay Pérez. Organized by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the annual event takes over Rosedale Park May 18-22, with satellite events at the Guadalupe Theater (1301 Guadalupe St.) on May 16 and 17. $15-$40, 7 p.m. Monday, noon-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, 6-11 p.m. Thursday, 5:45 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, 1-10 p.m. Sunday, Rosedale Park, 340 Dartmouth St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org. — MM

Tuesday, May 17

Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher

A triple bill of lead singers on solo tours is headed to SA. For those who don't recognize the names above, we'll connect them to their day jobs: Anthony Green fronts Circa Survive and Saosin, Laura Jane Grace founded Against Me! and Tim Kasher sings for Cursive and the Good Life. As to be expected, all three musicians' solo work is more stripped-down. Grace even guests on Kasher's amusingly titled LP Middling Age. Green and Kasher are more associated with emo in their bands, while Grace's main outlet hews toward classic punk. $25-$30, 7 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com. — MM

