Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Deadwolff, Megafauna, Origami Angel and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Deadwolff With their long shags, mustaches and jean jackets, Deadwolff have nailed the visual aspect of bringin' the rock.

Music fans wanting to experience the diversity of South Central Texas' music scene are in for a treat this week.

On Wednesday, UTSA will turn its underground tunnel system into a free, day-long showcase for local and regional music, and on Saturday, Austin-based psych rockers Megafauna will pair with two of San Antonio's most original acts — HoneyBunny, and Powered Wig Machine — for an adventurous bill at the Paper Tiger.

Meanwhile, a variety of touring acts will offer anything from soaring vocal pop from an American Idol runner-up to a mustache-wearing trio that specializes in old-school metal.

Wednesday, May 10

UTSA Underground of Chaos

This stacked lineup assembled by the UTSA Musicians of Business features more than 20 Texas artists, most hailing from San Antonio, and promises to spotlight anything from hardcore and emo to hip-hop and soul-pop. The three Alamo City-based headliners — indie-rockers Floats, metal band Sanity Slip and hard-edged emo act Warstories — promise to bring this smorgasbord of genres to three separate stages in the university's underground tunnel system for a free, day-long showcase. Free, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., UTSA Tunnels (under Arts, Multidisciplinary Studies and Flawn Sciences Buildings), 1 UTSA Circle, Instagram.com/utsa_mob. — Dalia Gulca

Rockbottom String Band

The alchemy of San Marcos' Rockbottom String Band lies in taking traditional roots music such as bluegrass and folk, splicing it with punk and metal elements and performing the hybrid at breakneck tempos. The quintet also brings a lively jam-band feel to its shows, so expect a good time. $10-$45, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Thursday, May 11

David Foster and Katherine McPhee

The musical union of composer and arranger David Foster, a 16-time Grammy winner, and American Idol runner-up Katherine McPhee, led to their marriage in 2018. This tour features the musical and life partners running through a catalog of both their hits, including McPhee singing Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," a song Foster produced for Whitney Houston. $46.50-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — DC

Friday, May 12

Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill

Vocalist-guitarist Ryland Heagy and drummer Pat Doherty make up the backbone of Washington, D.C.'s Origami Angel, which mines a unique blend of pop-punk and emo. The duo's ambitious 2021 double album Gami Gang delivers strong metal-tinged musicianship with Heagy's self-deprecating lyrics. Don't snooze on Pinkshift, whose take on pop-punk and grunge is reminiscent of Paramore. $20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Saturday, May 13

Megafauna, HoneyBunny, Powered Wig Machine

Austin-based psych rockers Megafauna bring in riffs that are heavy enough to hook Monster Magnet fans but flexible enough to please folks who miss the classic 120 Minutes era. Consider "Meteor City" from the band's 2019 album Ghost Coast. But Megafauna can also keep it mellow and trippy too. That side of the band is highlighted on its recent single "Sometimes Island." The show will celebrate the new Megafauna LP, Olympico, which dropped April 28. San Antonio's HoneyBunny is also in on the action, serving up its heady mix of indie folk-rock with a smattering of danceable grooves. Imagine a way hipper Gwen Stefani fronting such an outfit and you're close to their sound. $15, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

Monday, May 15

Deadwolff, Wild Pleasures, Diamond Denim

Sometimes great bands look like they sound. And with their long shags, mustaches and jean jackets, Deadwolff have nailed the visual aspect of bringin' the rock. Yes, this trio could appear in the '80s-shot documentary Heavy Metal Parking Lot, but they're way younger and they're living the lifestyle right now. The band bills itself as a mix of "Motörhead, Judas Priest and WASP," but most listeners are going to find this heavy on the Lemmy love. Local heshers take note. Free, 8 p.m., Faust Tavern, 517 E. Woodlawn Ave., (210) 257-0628, facebook.com/thefausttavern. — MM

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter