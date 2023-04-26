Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Dinosaur Jr., Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Fea and more

Belarusian post-punk trio Molchat Doma and a stacked bill of local metal acts are also on this week's live music slate.

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Expect things to get loud as Dinosaur Jr.'s legendary axeman J. Mascis spins off his signature distortion-drenched solos. - Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand
Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand
Expect things to get loud as Dinosaur Jr.'s legendary axeman J. Mascis spins off his signature distortion-drenched solos.

Yes, there's a whole lotta partying going on thanks to Fiesta. Yes, that means parking will suck. And yes, that means you may not be getting much sleep.

But if you're a true music fan, those just aren't worthy excuses. Not when two certified rock legends are hitting local stages this week.

On Friday, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will treat Floore's Country Store to perhaps the least country set it's hosted in recent years, then on Sunday, J. Mascis and Dinosaur Jr. will leave the Paper Tiger awash in mind-altering guitar dynamics.

And there's more beyond that. Let's run it down.

Thursday, April 27

Molchat Doma, Nuovo Testamento

Belarusian trio Molchat Doma's blend of post-punk, new wave and synth pop showcases the lasting impression of Perestroika-era Russian rock. Formed in Minsk in 2017, Molchat Doma ("Houses Are Silent") leans into influences like Kino, Joy Division and The Cure. A 2020 tour with Chrysta Bell was cancelled in wake of the pandemic, but the band was able to drop Monument, its first album with their American record label Sacred Bones. $30-$98, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, April 28

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Fea

Catchy radio staples "I Love Rock 'N Roll" and "I Hate Myself For Loving You" earned Joan Jett a place in the classic rock pantheon, allowing her tour with anyone from Bryan Adams to The Who. Even though her catchy, guitar-driven rock flirts with the mainstream, she remains an icon for younger generations of punk and riot grrrl musicians. On that note, hometown heroes Fea open the show with their modern, Latinx take on the genre. $42.50-$200, 8 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, April 29

Executioner, Fortunes, Holy Hell, Decimate, Essence of Undeath, Sinful Flesh

The Heavy Metal Capital of the World is never wanting for talented local acts, as evidenced by this brimming lineup. Executioner brings an energetic thrash metal punch that raises questions about the mechanics of a circle pit opening up in the middle of a venue that doubles as a bookstore. Support comes from burgeoning SA-based metal acts whose sinister-sounding names alone prove their hardcore worthiness. $10, 7 p.m., Pink Zeppelin Books & Records, 8373 Culebra Road #107, pinkzeppelinrecords.com. — Dalia Gulca

Sunday, April 30

Dinosaur Jr.

Alt-rock legends Dinosaur Jr. enjoyed '90s popularity that nipped at the mainstream before calling it quits amid a bevy of lineup changes. The original lineup reunited almost 20 years ago, and has been going strong since, specializing in the same mix of roaring guitars and accessible songcraft. Expect things to get loud as legendary axeman J. Mascis spins off his signature distortion-drenched solos. As a bonus, the setlist is likely to pull from all eras of the band, including the underrated LPs from its post-reunion era. $35, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

