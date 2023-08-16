Live Music in San Antonio This Week: DJ Pauly D, Sa-Roc, The Acacia Strain and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / The Come Up Show from Canada Sa-Roc's 2020 release The Sharecropper's Daughter recounts the life of her dad, a tobacco sharecropper.

This week, San Antonio fans of big beats get to decide whether they're drawn by celebrity or substance.

On one hand DJ Pauly D, the well-traveled club DJ who got his start as a Jersey Shore cast member, will bring his fist-pumping grooves to the 1902. On the other, socially conscious rapper Sa-Roc will bring deep and metaphysical rhymes to Sam's Burger Joint. Who's to say someone can't catch both shows?

And if neither of those options are appealing, there's always an album-release party for San Antonio rock act Sunjammer, a show by metalcore act Acacia Strain and a tour stop by '90s post-grunge rockers Filter.

Thursday, Aug. 17

DJ Pauly D

Make sure and practice your bad faux-Italian accent, because Jersey Shore's own DJ Pauly D is in the house. While it's easy to knock the douchey Jersey cast, you gotta give credit. Pauly D's had this DJ gig going for a while, and he pulls real crowds with high-energy performances that mix anything from rap to metal. He also gigs an exhausting 150 times a year and boasts millions of social media followers, so it's no shock that he's graced the Forbes list of highest-paid DJs. The show promises a "Vegas party atmosphere" with lights, music and the works. Put on your finest dancin' shoes. $50, 9 p.m., 1902, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com. — Mike McMahan

Friday, Aug. 18

Sunjammer, Cody Mauser and Cruel Kind, Strawberry Jams

The name of Sunjammer's new album, Relatively Decent Weather, might seem like a misnomer for a release that dropped during the hottest summer ever recorded, but the cover drives home the irony with a drawing of a melting SA skyline burning under the heat of a flame-spitting cowboy hat and an indifferent sun. San Antonio's Sunjammer — which is celebrating Relatively Decent Weather's releases with this show — even specializes in sounds made for a hot day. The act's psych-tinged indie folk is soaked in languid, sunbaked melodies. Don't snooze on the Alamo City-rooted support either. The wistful lyricism of Cody Mauser adds to the saccharine, dreamy feel of his music, while vinyl-only DJ duo Strawberry Jams will keep the records spinning. $5, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Sa-Roc, Qiyah Abdul

Emcee Assata Perkins, known as Sa-Roc, made her way to Atlanta after growing up in Washington, D.C., where she became known both for her rapping and her activism. Her socially conscious brand of hip-hop culminated in 2020 release The Sharecropper's Daughter, a deeply personal album recounting the life of her dad, a tobacco sharecropper. Sa-Roc recently released the new single "Talk To Me Nice," which highlights her clean lyrical flow. $18-$125, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Aug. 19

The Acacia Strain, Escuela Grind, Mugshot, No Cure

Hard-touring act The Acacia Strain will deliver a brutal beatdown for those brave enough to enter the pit. Despite its firm grounding in deathcore, the band brings a slew of influences to the plate, including hardcore, sludge and doom. The Acacia Strain dropped its most recent album, ...And Life Is Very Long, in September of 2022. $23-$26, 7 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St. (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — MM

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Filter, Deadly Apples

After forming 30 years ago, Filter managed to survive as a staple of the '90s grunge explosion. Singer Richard Patrick remains the lone constant since band burst onto the scene in 1995 with the platinum hit "Hey Man Nice Shot." After a variety of stops, starts and side projects, Patrick has Filter back in form — the band has released three singles in 2023 ahead of new album The Algorithm, due later this month. $23, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

