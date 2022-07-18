Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Enanitos Verdes, Roger Creager, Brick + Mortar and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Enanitos Verdes Enanito Verdes has been going strong since 1979.

From a long-running rock en español act to a garage rock band with witty lyrics to country tunes from a former offensive lineman at Harlandale High School, San Antonio is awash in live music options this week.

Let's take a look.

Tuesday, July 19

Adrian Ruiz Quintet

While trumpeter Adrian Ruiz leads this jazz ensemble, it features plenty of solo time for saxophonist Gil Del Bosque, pianist Collin Shook, bassist Sam Pankey and drummer Daniel Dufour. The quintet's LP Premiere: A Collection of Originals also features material from the other members, not just Ruiz, and it covers a range of styles, even veering into blues. $15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, Tx., 312 Pearl Parkway, Bldg. 6, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com. — Mike McMahan

Wednesday July 20

Trisdon Federic

Once an all-star offensive lineman at San Antonio's Harlandale High School, Trisdon Federic is now tearing up the country music charts. His new EP Lone Star Nights features his biggest single yet, "'84 Old Ford," which made it into the top 50 of Billboard's Texas Country Chart. His single "Beach Vibes" also saw Billboard chart action thanks to its feelgood Gulf Coast-influenced sound. $10-$50, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Wednesday, July 20

Broadside

The name Broadside certainly sounds like it's tailor-made for a pop-punk band. And that's exactly what you get with this Virginia outfit that features half-talking, half-screaming vocals and punchy instrumentals. The band lost its last original member in 2015, for what that's worth. $18-$20, 7 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Wednesday-Saturday, July 20-23

Roger Creager

With more 20 years leading bands through honky tonks, fairs and festivals, Creager has established himself as a Texas country heavyweight. His latest album, Gulf Coast Time, which features an all-star cast of musicians, pays homage to his fishing and seafaring upbringing near Corpus Christi. Expect to hear songs from the record as well as hits and fan favorites during his four-night stand at Gruene Hall, staged around his birthday. The first night promises an acoustic set. $20-$25, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday, Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Rd, (877) 856-0806, gruenehall.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Thursday July 21

Bad Bad Hats

Minneapolis-based trio Bad Bad Hats showcase the witty lyrics of vocalist Kerry Alexander over a '90s garage-rock sound. The band's latest release Walkman is a platform for the gentle sincerity of Alexander's voice, which paired with her driving guitar, evokes Liz Phair and Juilana Hatfield. The single "Detroit Basketball" offers a sample of her quirky lyrics: "Gotta find a man who deserves my kissing / and doesn't blow my money on the Detroit Pistons." $15-$100, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC

Friday, July 22

Reed Brothers

Just as the name suggests, the Reed Brothers are a duo of, well, siblings. These San Antonio natives both strap on guitars and perform their soul-fueled music with rugged, and at times delicate, vocals. Appropriate to their Texas origins, the bros also show some country roots. $15-$65, 9 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — BE

Saturday July 23

Read Southall Band

The Read Southall Band may be just the ticket for those craving real-deal Southern rock. Stillwater, Oklahoma native Southall expanded his acoustic act in 2015 with the release of Six String Sorrow, an album that showcased a grittier approach. The band's latest effort For the Birds further diversifies its unique and soulful brand of rock, offering something for fans of anyone from Waylon Jennings to Chris Cornell. Austin Meade and Midnight River Choir open the show. $25-$39.50, 8 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — DC

Saturday, July 23

William Beckmann

Beckmann is making waves in the country singer-songwriter circuit with a whisky-smooth voice and a deft hand at songwriting. The Del Rio native grew up on mariachi and Norteño music, and traces of those influences remain in his music. That's especially evident with the storytelling-style narratives in his songs. His lyricism pays homage to the simple but deep approach of Townes Van Zandt. $15-18, 8:30 p.m., Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — EB

Monday July 25

Brick + Mortar

This indie rock duo comprised of bassist and frontman Brandon Asraf along with drummer and electronic sampler John Tacon has carved out a distinctly heavy alternative sound. Known for the 2015 hit "Train," the New Jersey-based pair showcase Asraf's manic lyrics with creative samples from Tacon. "Self Care (So Frustrated)," Brick + Mortar's recent single, is emblematic of its drum and bass work. Andres and America Part Two open. $15, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com. — DC

Tuesday, July 26

Enanitos Verdes

These rock en español veterans have been going strong since 1979, when they formed in Mendoza, Argentina. From there it was a slow build, though by 1988 they'd amassed enough of a following to perform shows to tens of thousands in Chile and Argentina. They split up briefly in 1989, but by 1992 were back in action and they've been going strong since. Their most recent album Tic Tac was released in 2013. $59.50-$109.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theater, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MM

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.