Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Erykah Badu, BONES, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals and more

Neo-soul superstar Erykah Badu is bringing her distinctive sound to the AT&T Center this week, but she's far from he only reason for music fans get excited.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is coming to town after reuniting with his band The Cardinals, who disbanded in 2010, and underground hip-hop artists BONES, Xavier Wulf and Eddy Baker will hit the Aztec Theatre as part of a package tour.

Let's dive in.

Thursday, June 8

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

Ryan Adams will bring his heartfelt lyrics and heartbreaking sound to newish Alamo City venue The Espee. The reunion of Ryan Adams with The Cardinals comes after they disbanded in 2010 so he could pursue his solo work. The newly constituted band features founding drummer Brad Pemberton and funk legend Don Was of Was (Not Was) on bass. In March, Adams and the group released a new single "Dreams of the Working Class," a bittersweet ode to the everyman. $59.50 and up*, 8 p.m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — Danny Cervantes

Castle Club, Sex Mex, Gult

Austin-based headliner Castle Club claims to be inspired by everything from psych-pop to heavy metal, but the amalgam sounds surprisingly like crusty punk. San Antonio-based acts Sex Mex and Gult draw upon post-punk inspirations, with the former adding bright synths to create a distinctive heaviness layered over with a poppy feel. Free ($10 minors), 8 p.m., Vice Versa, 123 Heiman St., (210) 977-0566, instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio. — Dalia Gulca

Saturday, June 10

Rolo Tomassi, The Callous Daoboys, Pound, Postal

With a name derived from the gritty crime novel and later film LA Confidential, you'd be forgiven for thinking the band Rolo Tomassi boasts a noir vibe. It assuredly does not. Instead, prepare yourself for a highly experimental mathcore outfit. The band is fronted by the charismatic Eva Korman, whose harsh vocals somehow maintain a feminine edge — unusual for the genre. Recommended for metal listeners seeking something brutal but still off the beaten path. $20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com. — Mike McMahan

BONES, Xavier Wulf, Eddy Baker

Underground hip-hop artists BONES, Xavier Wulf and Eddy Baker are united on tour after frequently collaborating as the collective Seshollowaterboyz. BONES, hitting the road for the first time in four years, is known for his experimental take on hip-hop, which has been called everything from emo to cloud rap. Xavier Wulf incorporates similar elements with dark trap. Meanwhile, Eddy Baker was a member of the Raider Klan with Wulf and popularized the Memphis phonk sound. $178 and up*, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Sunday, June 11

Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey

Known as the "Queen of Neo Soul," Texas native Erykah Badu has emerged as a music icon since bursting onto the scene in the '90s with an intoxicating blend of jazz, funk and R&B. Expect Badu to have the arena grooving to her profound and soul-stirring lyrics. Yasiin Bey, more commonly known as Mos Def, opens with his extensive catalog of solo hits and Black Star, the acclaimed hip-hop duo he formed with Talib Kweli. $43.95-$454, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. — DC

