Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Eve 6, Citizen Cope, Tanner Usrey and more

One San Antonio artist even plans to record his performance this week for a live album.

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 3:40 pm

click to enlarge Citizen Cope will play the Tobin Center Sunday. - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / CITIZEN COPE
Photo via Instagram / Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope will play the Tobin Center Sunday.

San Antonio music fans are in for a diverse array of shows this week as well-known artists such as Citizen Cope and the Arc Angels swing through town. Meanwhile, talented but less-familiar names including Beth Hart and Cooper Greenberg are also expected to make a big noise. Check out the week's options below.

Thursday, April 21

Arc Angels

Arc Angels coalesced in the early '90s around emerging blues-rock hotshots Charlie Sexton and Doyle Bramhall II, who were backed by Chris Layton and bassist Tommy Shannon, formerly Stevie Ray Vaughn's rhythm section. Arc Angels struck paydirt with a self-titled debut LP in 1992 before splintering the following year. They have reunited infrequently since, though without Shannon, before this their recent decision to get back together on what appears to be a more permanent basis. $45, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — Mike McMahan

Beth Hart

Edgy blues singer-songwriter Beth Hart uses her voice to convey melodic yet gritty tunes akin to those of Amy Winehouse. Given her emotional delivery, it's little surprise she's topped the Billboard Blues Chart six times and works with guitar ace Joe Bonamassa, who can afford to be picky about which vocalists he chooses to collaborate with. $39-$49, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, April 22

Cooper Greenberg and Favorite Son

Coming on the heels of last year's excellent Silverbelly LP, SA's Cooper Greenberg plans to record this gig for a live album with his band Favorite Son. Expect special guests Patrick Marr and Nick Pfeiler, Greenberg's wistful country-meets-indie stylings and some guitar fireworks. $12-$45, 9 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — MM

Jerry Cantrell

Whatever Alice in Chains guitarist and singer Jerry Cantrell needs to "Atone" for may be revealed on his tour away from the rest of the band. It's been years since Cantrell has released any solo work, but he ended that 19-year hiatus with a new album last October. Support comes from other solo artists Lola Colette and Phillip-Michael Scales. $47.50-$150, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — BE

Saturday, April 23

Eve 6

Alt-rock band Eve 6 had hit singles "Inside Out" and "Leech" in 1998 and even made the late-night rounds at that time, shaking hands with Jay Leno, David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel. They broke up after that promising run, but the law states that all rock bands must reunite. So, Eve 6 released the EP Grim Value in June of 2021 and publicly supported Neil Young earlier this year in his Joe Rogan-fueled feud with Spotify. $23-$89, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Tanner Usrey

Independent country-rock singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey has a busy schedule right now, having dates all over the Southwest through August. The Prosper, Texas native has racked up an impressive 2.5 million online streams, and his song "The Light" even popped up in Yellowstone's fourth season finale, making him a Texas country artist to keep an eye on. $15, 8:30 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Sunday, April 24

Citizen Cope

The handle of singer-songwriter Clarence Greenwood, Citizen Cope specializes in chill, positivity-driven music that blends folk, blues, hip-hop and other styles. While Greenwood is primarily known for his own albums, his compositions have also been recorded by Carlos Santana and Dido, among others. $29.50-$55, 7 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — BE

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

