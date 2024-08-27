WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Fantastic Negrito, Clay Walker, Cody Jinks

Tanner Usrey will join Jinks for a two-night stand at Whitewater Amphitheater.

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge Fantastic Negrito performs at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia. - Wikimedia Commons / Bruce Baker
Wikimedia Commons / Bruce Baker
Fantastic Negrito performs at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia.
Labor Day weekend appears to be a good time to take in American roots music — some offered with a twist and some offered straight, no chaser.

Bluesman Fantastic Negrito will bring his quirky and innovative sound to the Alamo City on Thursday, while Country & Western stalwarts Clay Walker and Cody Jinks will entertain audiences over the weekend with their distinctive takes on the genre. Walker is a contemporary-country hitmaker, while Jinks evokes the attitude of the outlaw 1970s.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Fantastic Negrito

Fantastic Negrito, the stage handle of Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, performs modern electric blues-rock at its finest. Indeed, from 2018 through 2020, he racked up three straight Grammy wins for Best Contemporary Blues Album. More than anything, Negrito’s willingness to let his freak flag fly — from his unconventional stage banter to his fashion to the subject matter of his songs — helps him stand out above his peers. His latest album, White Jesus Black Problems, certainly doesn’t shy away from sensitive subject matter, and that’s what makes the performer so special. He’s not just talented as hell but fearless and filled with infectious joy. $31, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Bill Baird

Friday, Aug. 30

Clay Walker

Multi-platinum country artist Clay Walker will play a Labor Day Weekend visit to a venue that’s been a longtime cradle of Texas music. Born in Beaumont and raised in Vidor, the Walker has built decades of success on a raspy, rugged voiced influenced by George Jones, James Taylor and his childhood soundtrack of R&B music. The singer-songwriter is also known for his tireless efforts to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with in 1996. $97.50, 8 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. Danny Cervantes

Friday, Aug. 30-Saturday, Aug. 31

Cody Jinks, Tanner Usrey

Expect a double dose of deep vocals from outlaw country artist Cody Jinks along the waters of the Guadalupe River over Labor Day Weekend. Born just outside of Fort Worth, Jinks served as thrash-metal frontman in the ’90s before pivoting to country in 2005. Jinks released his latest album, Change The Game, this past spring, and heavy themes of sobriety are interwoven throughout. $65.10-$128.40, 7:30 pm, Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. DC

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

San Antonio's Donella Drive playing benefit show to fund new album, videos

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's Donella Drive are working to finish up a new album.

Hawthorne Heights feeling the fire as 20 Years of Tears Tour heads to San Antonio

By Brianna Espinoza

Hawthorne is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of its The Silence in Black and White album by playing the release in full.

The Get Up Kids hit San Antonio to play the 1999 album Something to Write Home About in full

By Mike McMahan

The Get Up Kids' second album, Something to Write Home About, has just gotten a deluxe digital reissue.

Rap innovator Future plays Frost Bank Center with Metro Boomin this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Rapper and producer Future (left) and Metro Boomin (right) have enjoyed a prolific collaboration.

