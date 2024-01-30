Live Music in San Antonio This Week: FIDLAR, Young Dubliners and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand FIDLAR is an acronym for Fuck It Dog, Life's A Risk.

San Antonio music fans have reason to be excited about three touring shows over the next few days. They span different approaches and genres, but each showcases uniquely talented acts. Let's dive right in and sort it all out.

Thursday, Feb. 1

FIDLAR, Floats

FIDLAR is an acronym for Fuck It Dog, Life's A Risk, which pretty much sums up this Los Angeles based trio's whimsical approach to punk with California surf rock vibes. On the strength of its debut album, Stereogum named FIDLAR one of the 40 best new bands in 2012. Although the group has faced the trials and tribulations of a growing act since then, it continues to prove energetic and amusing. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Feb. 2

Young Dubliners

Celtic rockers Young Dubliners have entertained crowds worldwide since forming in Santa Monica, California, in 1988, and lead singer and rhythm guitarist Keith Roberts has remained the band's constant over the decades. The group's fusion of rock with Irish folk drawn influence from Thin Lizzy, The Pogues and U2, all of whom helped blaze the trail. The Young Dubliners are currently working on a new album crowdsourced with the help of fans. $30-$180, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC

Sunday, Feb. 4-Monday, Feb. 5

Brian Blade and the Fellowship

Drummer Brian Blade's stellar rep extends not just from his groundbreaking playing with his group The Fellowship but for his work with Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle and on innumerable Daniel Lanois productions, including Bob Dylan's Time Out of Mind. Enough said, but we'll say more. Blade's shown his jazz bona fides on albums cut with Wayne Shorter, and he won a Grammy for his album with Chick Corea. The Fellowship is one of the best ensembles in modern jazz, allowing Blade and his crew to stretch out across numerous genres. $75, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, jazztx.com. — Bill Baird

