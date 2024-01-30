LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: FIDLAR, Young Dubliners and more

Drummer extraordinaire Brian Blade is also bringing his jazz group, The Fellowship, to Jazz, TX.

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 10:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge FIDLAR is an acronym for Fuck It Dog, Life's A Risk. - Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand
Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand
FIDLAR is an acronym for Fuck It Dog, Life's A Risk.
San Antonio music fans have reason to be excited about three touring shows over the next few days. They span different approaches and genres, but each showcases uniquely talented acts. Let's dive right in and sort it all out.

Thursday, Feb. 1

FIDLAR, Floats

FIDLAR is an acronym for Fuck It Dog, Life's A Risk, which pretty much sums up this Los Angeles based trio's whimsical approach to punk with California surf rock vibes. On the strength of its debut album, Stereogum named FIDLAR one of the 40 best new bands in 2012. Although the group has faced the trials and tribulations of a growing act since then, it continues to prove energetic and amusing. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Feb. 2

Young Dubliners

Celtic rockers Young Dubliners have entertained crowds worldwide since forming in Santa Monica, California, in 1988, and lead singer and rhythm guitarist Keith Roberts has remained the band's constant over the decades. The group's fusion of rock with Irish folk drawn influence from Thin Lizzy, The Pogues and U2, all of whom helped blaze the trail. The Young Dubliners are currently working on a new album crowdsourced with the help of fans. $30-$180, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC

Sunday, Feb. 4-Monday, Feb. 5

Brian Blade and the Fellowship

Drummer Brian Blade's stellar rep extends not just from his groundbreaking playing with his group The Fellowship but for his work with Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle and on innumerable Daniel Lanois productions, including Bob Dylan's Time Out of Mind. Enough said, but we'll say more. Blade's shown his jazz bona fides on albums cut with Wayne Shorter, and he won a Grammy for his album with Chick Corea. The Fellowship is one of the best ensembles in modern jazz, allowing Blade and his crew to stretch out across numerous genres. $75, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, jazztx.com. — Bill Baird

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pop heartthrob Justin Timberlake's latest tour stopping at Frost Bank Center

By Sanford Nowlin

Former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake is scheduled to release his latest album March 15.

Texas alt-country trailblazer Will Johnson playing San Antonio's Lonesome Rose

By Bill Baird

Will Johnson's collaborators include Vic Chestnutt, David Bazan, Jason Molina, Mark Eitzel and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

Billy Joel and Sting to play San Antonio's Alamodome this fall

By Sanford Nowlin

Neither Billy Joel not Sting have played San Antonio on recent tours. Joel has only played the Alamodome once, and Sting has never performed at the venue.

Joe Jama, a key figure in San Antonio's West Side soul sound, has died

By Sanford Nowlin

Joe Jama, a key figure in San Antonio's West Side soul sound, has died

Also in Music

Texas alt-country trailblazer Will Johnson playing San Antonio's Lonesome Rose

By Bill Baird

Will Johnson's collaborators include Vic Chestnutt, David Bazan, Jason Molina, Mark Eitzel and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

Pop heartthrob Justin Timberlake's latest tour stopping at Frost Bank Center

By Sanford Nowlin

Former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake is scheduled to release his latest album March 15.

Billy Joel and Sting to play San Antonio's Alamodome this fall

By Sanford Nowlin

Neither Billy Joel not Sting have played San Antonio on recent tours. Joel has only played the Alamodome once, and Sting has never performed at the venue.

Upcoming Drake-J. Cole San Antonio concerts pushed back until March

By Sanford Nowlin

Drake's two shows at Frost Bank Center have been pushed back until March.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us