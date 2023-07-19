Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hail the Sun, CupcakKe, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Hail The Sun engages fans with a base of post-hardcore elements and traces of progressive and math rock.

San Antonio favorite Hail The Sun is making it's way back to town, but its post-hardcore sound isn't to your liking, the week's live music offerings include hip-hop, blues guitar and pulsing synths. Read on for more.

Thursday, July 20

CupcakKe

Dirty rap starlet CupcakKe leaves little to the imagination with titles including "Deepthroat" and "Vagina" in her song library. Born Elizabeth Eden Harris in Chicago, she's risen to prominence with a bawdy and bold brand of rap that channels Lil' Kim and Da Brat. She's also faced myriad traumas in her life and took a depression-induced hiatus in 2019. CupcakKe returned to music later in the year with a salvo of singles supported by a robust social media presence. $25-$100, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, July 21

Souls of Mischief, DJ Notion

Thirty years is a helluva long time, especially in the world of entertainment. When hip-hop outfit Souls of Mischief released '93 'Til Infinity, Snoop Dogg had just dropped his own debut. Now? Best buds with Martha Stewart. For this tour, the Souls are looking back to those heady days when they scored their highest chart position, courtesy of that year's LP, which was named one of the top 100 hip-hop albums of all time by The Source. The group members were also associated with the hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics. $20-$30, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, July 22

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

It's hard to believe that one-time guitar wunderkind Kenny Wayne Shepherd is now well into middle age. He burst onto the scene in the mid '90s, then barely legal and inspired by the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughn and other blues-rock icons. In addition to his solo work, Shepherd released a pair of albums with The Rides, his side project with Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg. He re-recorded his sophomore album Trouble Is... 25 last year on its 25th anniversary. $35-$229.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Hail The Sun, Being As An Ocean, Kaonashi, Origami Button

Hailing from Chico, California, Hail The Sun engages fans with a base of post-hardcore elements and traces of progressive and math rock. January's "Mind Rider," the band's latest single, holds moments of frenetic musicality — a signature of its sound. Among a trio of openers, melodic hardcore outfit Being As An Ocean is a standout worthy of a listen. $25-$27, 7 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — DC

Sunday, July 23

Darkbird

Darkbird's pulsing synths and singer Kelly Barnes' breathy vocals promise a dance-driven good time, and the crisp sound of its electronic percussion adds another hint of familiarity. Last year's uber-catchy single "Heartbeat" encompasses the band's many strengths. $16, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

