Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hozier, Wallflowers, Brooks Nielsen

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Ben Houdijk Hozier performs a concert in the Netherlands last fall.

San Antonio's live music offerings this week range from stadium singalongs to an unexpected blend of post-hardcore and synth-pop. Along the way, also expect to find classic rock, "beach goth" and music from a singer-songwriter with serious family lineage.Let's dive deeper and sort it all out.

Hozier

Hozier crafts anthemic white-dude indie-soul a la the Kings of Leon. If that seems like too many hyphens, well, so be it. The Irish singer-songwriter rose to fame on his extremely catchy, if inescapable, “Take Me to Church.” Expect stadium-sized singalongs — for at least that one song. $39-$99, 7:30 p.m., Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5000, frostbankcenter.com. — Bill Baird

Thursday, Sept. 26

Wallflowers, Early James

Nearly three decades after the 1996 breakthrough album Bringing Down The Horse, the Wallflowers are hitting Gruene Hall. Expect Jakob Dylan and crew to showcase the album’s hits such as “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache,” the latter of which should give all the feels in the renowned Texas music haunt. Despite an ever-changing lineup, the voice and storytelling of Dylan — the son of some famous singer-songwriter named Bob — remain a constant for the Wallflowers and should make for a wonderful evening under the cross timbers, assuming you have a line on tickets. Sold out, 8 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — Danny Cervantes

Brooks Nielsen

Brooks Nielsen, formerly of “beach goth” garage-psych band The Growlers, is coming to SA to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Growlers’ Chinese Fountain LP. Celebrating the 10th anniversary may seem premature, but The Growlers’ fanbase is deep and devoted. Nielsen recently released his first solo record, the double album One Match Left, which draws on influences as varied as Harry Nilsson and Jonathan Richman. $35-$82, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 S. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com. — BB

Saturday, Sept. 28

Jim Messina

Pencil this one in, classic-rock fans. As half of Loggins and Messina — the other half was ’80s soundtrack king Kenny Loggins — Jim Messina cut a series of celebrated folk-pop albums that included radio hits such as “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and “Danny’s Song.” Prior to that, he did time in the final iteration of legendary ’60s folk-rock group the Buffalo Springfield. $59.50-$100, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — BB

Dayseeker, Alpha Wolf, Catch Your Breath, Kingdom of Giants

Straight out of Orange County, California, Dayseeker delivers an intoxicating combo of post-hardcore and synth-pop. Check out the band’s 2019’s “Sleeptalk” if you’re unsure how that blend is even possible. Singer Rory Rodriguez’s powerful vocals bring moments of both lucidity and rage to the band, helping it handle the disparate-seeming range of musical moves. Dayseeker even released the acoustic album Replica earlier this year, adding another layer to its approach. $33.50-$35, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — DC