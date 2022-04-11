Live Music in San Antonio This Week: J Balvin, Foreigner, Triston Marez and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / J Balvin J Balvin plays the AT&T Center Tuesday, April 19.

Whether it's classic '60s blues-rock, '80s radio pop or '90s alt-metal, San Antonio music fans have the option this week of experiencing multiple bills that promise to turn back the clock. But those who want to keep an ear to the present — and the future — also have those options.

The Music of Cream

Good news for people upset that boomer icon Eric Clapton has been "cancelled" due to his controversial anti-vaxx stance: you can enjoy the classic music he produced with Cream — without having to put up with him! This tour celebrates the legacy of the '60s blues-rock supergroup and includes original drummer Ginger Baker's son, Kofi Baker, and Clapton's nephew, Will Johns. The set will include a full performance of the Cream classic Disraeli Gears as well as other Cream tunes. In addition, the group will present songs from Blind Faith and Clapton's solo career, along with personal reminiscences. $35-$45, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Mike McMahan

Friday, April 15

Triston Marez

There's a school of "don't fix what ain't broke" in country music, and Triston Marez clearly wants to be a flag-bearer for that approach. Marez, who released his debut EP That Was All Me in January, cites influences including Aaron Watson and Chris LeDoux. The singer has packed a lot of experiences into his 24 years as well. From performing a Buck Owens song at his school talent show to winning the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo talent competition in 2014, he's made the stage a big part of his formative years. $15, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — MM

Richie Ramone, Jarrett

One of the four surviving members who did time in iconic punk band The Ramones, Richie Ramone may have only spent four years as the band's drummer, but he was there for its solid mid-'80s revival period. Hell, he even penned the one of its most memorable songs of that era: "Somebody Put Something in My Drink." More recently, he's received awards on the band's behalf, filed a federal lawsuit against Walmart and released two solo albums. What a busy guy. Support comes from Dallas pop-punk act Jarrett, San Antonio's Pavel Demon and the Revenant and Given a Chance. $15-$17, 7:30 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Cold, University Drive and Black Satellite

Despite its wide range of influences, including The Cure, Black Sabbath and Radiohead, early 2000s-era alterna-metal act Cold never quite lived up to its promise. Even so, it managed to garner some success playing depressed-sounding tunes the baggy-pants kids could mope to. Maybe some of those kids are now grown up and looking for an evening of nostalgia. Expect garage-rock duplication from University Drive and gothic-esque stylings from Black Satellite. $21, 8 p.m., Rockbox, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com. — BE

Saturday, April 16

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Marcia Ball

Fitting for a performer 30 years into an extensive live career, Tommy Castro's most recent album, 2021's Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town, tells the story of an aspiring musician who learns the value of what he leaves behind at home. Expect the performance to be driven by Castro's searing guitar while his band pulls from rock, blues, R&B, soul and more. Opener Marcia Ball will bring her signature Americana mix of "rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues." You know it. $30-$180, 7 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — MM

Drain Gang

"Hyperpop," "TikTok" and "Gen Z" are terms that come to mind with Drain Gang. Composed of European producers associated with acts including Young Lean, it's difficult to place this ensemble in a single genre. You're best advised to come expecting a night of forward-thinking music that uses electronics to push the boundaries. $18, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, (800) 513-7540, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Monday, April 18

Behemoth, Arch Enemy, Napalm Death, Unto Others

This package tour promises a broad range of high-quality extreme music. Behemoth delivers blackened death metal with theatrics galore, while Arch Enemy specializes in world-class melodic death metal. Meanwhile, Napalm Death are considered the godfathers of grindcore, and the newer but heavy-touring Unto Others are pioneering a fresh spin on goth-meets-extreme metal. $35, 6:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — EB

Tuesday, April 19

Foreigner

Though this classic rock outfit doesn't have as high a profile as some of its '80s radio-rock contemporaries — Journey, for example — it had no shortage of mega-hits, including "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Double Vision" and "Juke Box Hero." A fun fact that may resonate with San Antonio music fans: former Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson has been a member of Foreigner since 2004. Another fun fact: the John Jay High School Choir will open the show with an a capella set, and the headliners will donate to the school's music program. $59.75-$265, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — MM

The Amity Affliction, Archetypes Collide, The Seafloor Cinema

Metalcore outfit the Amity Affliction is making the trek from Down Under to perform its tightly produced music as part of this package tour. Along for the ride are Archetypes Collide, an electronic-heavy metalcore group, and eccentric post-hardcore act The Seafloor Cinema. $30-$35, 7 p.m., Rockbox, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com. — BE

J Balvin

Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin is among the defining Latin music artists of the decade. To date, he's sold more than 55 million records worldwide, and he's touring behind his latest release, Jose, the No. 1 Latin album of 2021. Count on the Prince of Reggaeton to deliver a spectacular production. $35, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. — EB

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.