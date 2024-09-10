Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jelly Roll, Evan Honer, Cigarettes After Sex

click to enlarge Shutterstock / lev radin Jelly Roll performs on stage during 2024 New Year's celebration on Times Square in New York on December 31, 2023.

This week, San Antonio music fans have the choice of taking in several high-profile touring acts or celebrating local and regional artists at a 25th-anniversary party for KRTU-FM indie-rock radio show Music For Listeners.



Let's dive in.



Wednesday, Sept. 11

Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, Alexandra Kay

Jelly Roll had an unlikely rise from a crime-riddled youth in Tennessee to become an award-winning artist fusing hip-hop and country. He jumped from dealing drugs and doing jail time to selling out arenas and collaborating with Eminem. The singer-rapper-songwriter is touring in anticipation of his forthcoming album Beautifully Broken, which is set for an October release. $39.50 and up, 7 p.m., Frost Bank Center, One Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Sept. 14

Music For Listeners 25th Anniversary: Voxtrot, Buttercup, Blushing

Music For Listeners — the indie-rock program on Trinity University’s KTRU-FM that fuses impassioned enthusiasm with an intelligent, cultured sensibility — is celebrating 25 years on the air with this special concert. The free show features Austin indie-poppers Voxtrot, quirky San Antonio MVPs Buttercup, and Austin dream-pop outfit Blushing and will take place in the hallowed halls of Trinity’s Laurie Auditorium. It’s hard to imagine a more fitting way to celebrate the passion project of San Antonio’s own Michael Thomas and Orlando Torres. Free, 7 p.m. Laurie Auditorium, One Trinity Place, musicforlisteners.com. — Bill Baird

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Evan Honer, Wells Ferrari

Evan Honer is part of a new breed of folk musicians drawing inspiration from Americana stalwarts Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers and Colter Wall while employing modern social-media tools to break through to a younger audience. As evidence of his ability to expand his online reach, the 22-year old Honer has racked up a mind-boggling 50 million listens across platforms. Show opener Wells Ferrari is an upstart folk outfit that specializes in rebooting classic ’60s and ’70s songwriter vibes for the modern era. SOLD OUT, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

Cigarettes After Sex



The hazy and delicate sound of dream-pop act Cigarettes After Sex is influenced by ’60s French singer-songwriter Françoise Hardy but also evokes the more contemporary sound of Mazzy Star and Beach House. The androgynous-sounding voice and tender lyrics of frontman Greg Gonzalez are buoyed by gauzy soundscapes that are at once dark and romantic. The band is touring behind its third studio album, the recently released X’s. $34.50 and up, 8 p.m., Frost Bank Center, One Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com. — DC