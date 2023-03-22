Live Music in San Antonio This Week: K. Michelle, Urban Heat, Ready Revolution and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / April Visuals K. Michelle's I'm the Problem Tour is reportedly in support of her final R&B album before she ventures into country music.

K. Michelle of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fame is heading to San Antonio this week, and if you're a fan of her soulful R&B, you may not want to miss this performance. Turns out her tour is supporting her final album before she ventures into the country music genre.

Meanwhile, Darkwave act Urban Heat, local rockers Ready Revolution and a package tour featuring R&B talents Kem and Ledisi provide more reasons to catch live music this week.

Let's check it all out.

Wednesday, March 22

Urban Heat, Holy Wire, Vermin the Villain

Austin-based darkwave act Urban Heat evokes the industrial-electro sounds of the late '80s, yet with apocalyptic lyrics to match the current era. Hence its self-applied label of "second wave post-punk." Since Urban Heat is an official SXSW 2023 artist, consider this show in the basement of Vice Coffee, a spillover show. Austin-based Holy Wire and SA-based Vermin the Villain round out the bill. $15, Vice Versa, 123 Heiman St., (210) 977-0566, instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio. — Dalia Gulca

Saturday, March 25

Ready Revolution, Pasenger, Emily Monsen

Who says rock is dead? San Antonio's Diego and Emilio Navaira — sons of the late Tejano powerhouse Emilio Navaira — defiantly rage against the cliches with a reboot of their group Ready Revolution. On Let It Out, the band's first new release since 2015, the brothers deliver a rollicking indie-rock album that throws back to the golden years of the Foo Fighters and the Toadies. Expect a high-energy show from the Navairas, who are better known for their other ensemble, The Last Bandoleros. $10-$15, 9 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks Road, Suite 138, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com. — Danny Cervantes

K. Michelle

Nashville-born singer K. Michelle rose to fame on the VH1 reality show Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta before signing to Atlantic Records in 2012. Her high-charting debut album Rebellious Soul was the first of five LPs showcasing her witty take on soulful R&B. The singer's current 22-city I'm the Problem Tour is reportedly in support of her final R&B album before she ventures into country music. $37.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Marco Aquino

Kem, Ledisi, Musiq Soulchild

Since the release of his debut album Kemistry in 2003, singer-songwriter Kem has given us five more studio albums and eight No. 1 singles on Billboard's Adult R&B singles. Meanwhile, R&B and jazz singer Ledisi has racked up 14 Grammy nominations and one win. The two vocalists' Soul II Soul Tour makes a powerful pairing, especially with up-and-comer Musiq Soulchild joining for support. $62- $253, 8 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com. — MA

Saturday, March 27

Badvril, Elnuh, Cement Diver, Killing Seasons

Those searching for a dose of melancholic shoegaze could do a lot worse than this lineup, which seems to showcase multiple facets of the indie-rock subgenre. San Francisco-based Badvril traffics in atmospheric sounds buoyed by wistful vocals and fuzzy guitars, while San Antonio-based Elnuh's stripped-down version of dream pop focuses on velvety vocals and sparse, echoey instrumental accompaniment. Cement Diver brings a harder edge thanks to a grungy sound and droning vocals. Killing Seasons' folksy vibe gives it the feeling of wistful Americana. $7-$10, 7:30 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — DG

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter