Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Kaskade, Rattlesnake Milk, Disko Cowboy, Mutilation Barbecue

Up-and-coming Austin band Farmer's Wife is also bringing its grungy-yet-spooky sounds to town.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 9:40 am

DJ and producer Kaskade is known for his progressive house and downtempo hits.
San Antonio's live music options this week include plenty of performers willing to take chances, from the dark alt-country sounds of Rattlesnake Milk to the unapologetically extreme metal act Mutilation Barbecue.

Folks even have the option of shaking it to a pair of trailblazing DJs:  Kaskade is known for bringing progressive house music to a wider audience, while Disko Cowboy has the audacity to blend country twang with electronic dance music.

Let's take a look.

Friday, July 12

Sentimental Family Band, Rattlesnake Milk

Two of Texas’ finest purveyors of alt-country will play together on one bill. Austin’s Sentimental Family Band specializes in classic country as played by those who arrived at the scene by way of experimental music and indie-rock. Think Michael Nesmith or Gram Parsons. Rattlesnake Milk, on the other hand, originated in the Panhandle and has a darker musical approach infused with all the joy and desperation of the bleak landscape of its home territory. The band’s tales of open spaces, small-town life and a longing to escape are enhanced by a psychedelic edge. Rattlesnake Milk has developed a cult following in Texas and beyond, and the group was recently featured in Texas Monthly. $10, 9:30 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., thelonesomerose.com. — Bill Baird

Kaskade

Chicago-born Ryan Gary Raddon is best known by his stage name, Kaskade. As a DJ and producer, Kaskade has delivered a stream of progressive house and downtempo hits over the decades, including the iconic “I Remember” with Deadmau5. He’s collaborated with other hitmakers over the years, including K. Flay and Sofi Tukker, and earned multiple Grammy nominations. This year, Kaskade stepped in for Tiësto in Las Vegas to become the first DJ to perform throughout the Super Bowl. Expect him to have St. Paul Square pulsating well into the night. $69.95, 9 p.m., 1902, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 941-3010, 1902satx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Disko Cowboy

Country music and house music seem like strange bedfellows, but for those who wanna dance and have a good time, it doesn’t matter. This looks to be a night of fun, with Disko Cowboy headlining the night. Disko Cowboy has made a name for himself with his legendary Vinyl Ranch lifestyle brand. Glittery boots and glowsticks, what’s not to love? DJ Catwalk opens the night. $18, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — BB

Saturday, July 13

Farmer’s Wife, Sex Mex

Farmer’s Wife is an up-and-coming Austin band that recorded the notable single “Greg Abbott’s Maxi Pad” back before changing its name from Sludge back in 2021. Singer Molly Masson’s voice channels ’90s alternative-grunge nostalgia with a dark and spooky twist. San Antonio upstarts Sex Mex open. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Sunday, July 14

Mutilation Barbecue, Sanity Slip, Victimblamed

Mutilation plays fast, hard and unapologetically extreme death metal in the mold of Cannibal Corpse, Skinless or Suffocation. The Ohio group recently released Amalgamations of Gore on the noted label Maggot Stomp. Sometimes you just gotta blast the dust off your brain and, if that’s the case, Mutilation Barbecue are happy to oblige. Get to this show early, though. San Antonio’s Sanity Slip is an excellent female-fronted metal band worth checking out, while locals Victimblamed deliver a vicious take on death metal. $15, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

June 26, 2024

