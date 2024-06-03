Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Lionel Richie, Hayes Carll, Todd Rundgren

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Sterling Munksgard Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll's witty and moving songs have evoked comparisons to John Prine, Townes Van Zandt and other giants of the genre.

When it comes to summer tours, few feel more celebratory and crowd-pleasing than the pairing of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie ear worms such as "All Night Long" made him ubiquitous on '80s pop radio, while Earth, Wind & Fire's funky R&B still gets folks onto the dance floor.But if that's all too much ear candy, don't worry. Other options abound, from singer-songwriter Hayes Carll to power-pop pioneer Todd Rundgren to an orchestral treatment of Dr. Dre's hip-hop masterworkLet's take a look.

Lionel Richie; Earth, Wind & Fire

The Sing a Song All Night Long tour spans the careers of legendary hitmakers Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie, who rose to prominence as a member of The Commodores, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. His solo career peaked with 1983’s Can’t Slow Down, spawning pop-radio mainstays such as “All Night Long” and “Hello.” Meanwhile, Earth, Wind & Fire dominated the ’70s with funky R&B tunes including “September” and “Let’s Groove Tonight” that still get plenty of party play today. Dancing in the aisles for this show is mandatory. $30.95 and up, 7:30 p.m., Frost Bank Center, One Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, June 8

Hayes Carll

Hayes Carll makes fun, moving, witty and no-bullshit singer-songwriter country that brings ’70s greats including John Prine, Townes Van Zandt and Waylon Jennings to mind. As a testament to that, he’s racked up accolades from just about every music publication out there, including biggies like Rolling Stone and Spin, and he’s been nominated for a Grammy along the way. His recent song “Nobody Dies From Weed” is a groovy toe-tapper with a message. $30, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — Bill Baird

Todd Rundgren

Philly native Todd Rundgren helped invent the power-pop genre with his brilliant 1972 opus Something/Anything? What’s more, his 1973 album A Wizard, A True Star has emerged as a classic and a touchstone for modern psych artists such as Tame Impala. The singer-songwriter’s fascinating and varied career has also included prolific work as producer, which included helping create masterworks for Sparks, XTC, the New York Dolls, Meatloaf and even Daryl Hall & John Oates. $39-$219, 8 p.m., Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., majesticempire.com. — BB

An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001

And now for something completely different. Ever wanted to hear the defining hip-hop opus 2001 live but without Dr. Dre? A European orchestra joined by a posse of rappers and DJs has stepped in to fill a void in your street cred that you may not even know you had. By the show’s finale, you may even have “Forgot about Dre.” $45-$135, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Sunday, June 9

The Peterson Brothers

The Peterson Brothers are heading back to the Alamo City to support their latest album, Experience. Glenn Jr. handles vocals and guitar in the duo, while Grammy Award-winning brother Alex supports on bass, backing vocals and occasional violin. The bros have shared the stage with an impressive list of artists, including Gary Clark, Jr., Willie Nelson and The Roots, which shows how adept they are at mixing blues, jazz and funk. $18-$100, 7 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC

