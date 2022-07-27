Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Metalachi, Unite: San Antonio, Benise and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Metalachi Metalachi's oddball combo of metal and mariachi brings all the metalheads from the barrio together.

Houston Chronicle

There's no excuse for San Antonio live music fans to get pulled into summer doldrums this week.Fans of flamenco guitar, contemporary Christian music, old-school death metal and mariachi-hard rock fusion all have reason to leave the house. Read on for more details.This performance is part of a 20anniversary tour of the guitar maestro’s signature mix of Spanish guitar and dance music. Benise’s performances aren’t just about the music, though. He brings a large troupe of dancers for an evening described as “a cross between Latin Riverdance and Cirque du Soleil.” Benise has released a string of live and studio albums going back to 2000’s. He initially sought a career in rock but changed his direction after being exposed to flamenco.This free revival and concert features some of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music, including Dove Award-winning musician Crowder. The influential singer-songwriter recently dropped the album, which sticks with his penchant for playing genre mix-and-match with praise music. He's scheduled to perform Saturday along with Chris Tomlin. Friday's lineup includes For King & Country, Passion and Christine D’Clario. DJ Morph and Evan Craft will perform both nights.Left to Die’s artwork and logo are clearly tips to the hat to legendary extreme metallers Death. Fans of the genre might wonder, “Hey, isn’tthe title of an Obituary EP?” Digging deeper, the curious will find that none of this is coincidence. The band includes former Death guitarist Rick Rozz as well as — you guessed it — bassist Terry Butler of Obituary and formerly of Death. Expect the band to play Death’s influential 1988 LPas well as tracks from the band's 1987 debutThe world’s first and — to our knowledge — only heavy metal mariachi band, Metalachi, is roaring back into the Paper Tiger. Described as “not your mama’s mariachi band” by the, the group combines the drama and passion of mariachi with the rip-roaring approach of heavy metal — and stirs a little cheeky humor into the mix. You've never heard "Crazy Train" and "Sweet Child o’ Mine" until you've heard them embellished with violins, trumpets and gritos.