Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Ministry, Shakey Graves, Los Texmaniacs and more

With all its confetti-filled eggs and fried food on sticks, Fiesta might distract San Antonio music fans from the wealth of live music options that have nothing to do with our citywide party.

And that would be a shame this weekend, because there's no shortage of amazing shows, from real-deal conjunto and American roots music to industrial noise and hip-hop. Let's run down the options.

Thursday, April 20

Mighty Mystic, Live From Jamaica

Jamaica-born, Massachusetts-based reggae singer Mighty Mystic refuses to be boxed in as a traditionalist. He mixes up his sound with rock and hip-hop influences, giving the buoyant music a sense of variety. His current single, "Money Haffi Spend," has a socially conscious theme: helping kids learn to manage money. Expect an inspirational evening. $20-$35, 9 p.m., The Reggae Bar, 826 San Pedro Ave., (210) 772-9891. — Mike McMahan

Shakey Graves, Daniel Nunnelee

Expect Shakey Graves' good vibes to be flying high over the Tobin Center on 4/20. The Austin-based roots revivalist is blowing into town with a new album, Deadstock – A Shakey Graves Day Anthology. The collection of previously unreleased songs showcases a patchwork of his sound while displaying his evolution over time. "O Death" is a somber response to his 2014 breakthrough duet with Esmé Patterson, "Dearly Departed," while "One in a Million" evokes the Velvet Underground. $54 & up*, 8 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Danny Cervantes

Key Glock, TiaCorine, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, BigXThaPlug

South Memphis rapper Key Glock celebrates 4/20 in San Antonio touring behind new LP Glockoma 2. The album dropped in late February and peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard US chart, led by the single "Dirt." After starting as a Young Dolph protégé with his 2017 debut single "Racks Today," it's clear Key Glock has earned his slot as a headliner. TiaCorine — whose 2018 TikTok sensation "Lotto" got props from A$AP Rocky and SZA — supports. $96-$199, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Friday, April 21

Los Texmaniacs, featuring Flaco Jimenez and Augie Meyers, Christine Roberts & the So & So's

Tejano icons Flaco Jimenez and Augie Meyers, now both in their '80s, will appear with San Antonio-based Los Teximaniacs, who dropped the new LP Corazones and Canciones — a collaboration with La Marisoul — earlier this month. Consider it a symbolic passing of the conjunto torch. $30, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerosesa.com. — MM

Monday, April 24

Sundressed, Like Ghosts, Tied Up, Raincheck

Arizona-based Sundressed proves with its popularity that emo will never die. Reminiscent early-2000s emo scene stalwarts such as Dance Gavin Dance and My Chemical Romance, Sundressed offers up confessional, intelligible lyrics accompanied by gritty guitars. The homage to the era is so complete the band sounds like it could have been plucked straight from a Warped Tour lineup. San Antonio-based support acts Like Ghosts, Tied Up and Raincheck, specialize in pop-punk in different varieties. $7, 8 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — Dalia Gulca

Tuesday April 25

Ministry, Gary Numan, Front Line Assembly

An auditory assault is in store for the Aztec when industrial rock stalwarts Ministry arrive with synth pop pioneer Gary "Cars" Numan and industrial-dance mainstays Front Line Assembly. The 2021 release Moral Hygiene paved new ground for Ministry, leaning into contemporary themes with songs such as "Alert Level" and "Disinformation." The band also paid homage to an influence by covering Iggy and the Stooges' "Search and Destroy." The trio of artists arrive on their fourth stop of a spring tour before Ministry joins Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper in August. $39.50-$159.50, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

