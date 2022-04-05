Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Mount Westmore, Skarhead, Lucki and more

The Mount Westmore supergroup includes West Coast institutions Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short.

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 2:10 pm

click to enlarge Rap supergroup Mount Westmore hits the AT&T Center on Thursday. - FACEBOOK / MOUNT WESTMORE
Facebook / Mount Westmore
Rap supergroup Mount Westmore hits the AT&T Center on Thursday.

This week, hip-hop fans will get to party with a legitimate supergroup — the high-profile West Coast amalgamation known as Mount Westmore — while blues fans can partake in a stacked Fiesta-based bill.

We won't dissuade fans of both genres from double dipping. And if neither of those strike your fancy, read on for other live music options.

Thursday, April 7

Mount Westmore

The term "supergroup" gets thrown around too lightly sometimes, but in this case it really applies. When the membership of California-centric Mount Westmore includes Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short, you know the crowd will be bobbing their heads to songs that induce chill vibes. Sounds like some of hip-hop's best and brightest are rolling into town for what could be an epic night. $33-$90, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, April 8

Fiesta Family Blues Festival

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum is kicking off its Fiesta Family Blues Fest with a free performance by the quartet Agarita during the first half of the day. The evening set, however, will require a ticket and includes soulful grooves by the Keeshea Pratt Band, Soul Man Sam, Raa Raa Zydeco and Eddie and the Allniters. Free (matinee) and $45-$750 (evening), 12-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 775-1352, theespee.com. — BE

Saturday, April 9

Aaron Lewis

Staind frontman Lewis is back in what feels like his fiftieth area appearance since he adopted his right-wing "cuntry sanger" shtick. In case you missed it, Lewis dropped a new LP, Frayed Ends, earlier this year, and if you were waiting on him to weigh in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, well, he did that too at a recent Portsmouth, Ohio concert. His rant included a suggestion that "we listen to what Vladmir Putin is saying," mentions of that nasty lefty George Soros and references to the Deep State. For good measure, Lewis tossed in some thoughts on COVID-19 and vaccines. Spoiler alert: he's not much of a vaccine guy. $35-$60, 7 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, April 9

Skarhead

After a 10-year silence, Skarhead is back. The New York thugcore act released Generators of Violence this year, which continues its brass-knuckled mashup of metal, hardcore punk and hip-hop. Concrete Dream, The Clip, Tony Slippaz and King Relik open the show, providing a mixed bag of metal, hardcore punk and hip-hop — you know, kinda like the headliner. $16, 6 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter. — Enrique Bonilla

Saturday, April 9

Lucki

At 23, Lucki has been carving out a name in the underground hip-hop game, and he keeps inching his way closer to the spotlight. Helping him along the way, the rapper has worked with some of the biggest names in the biz, including A$AP Rocky and Pharrell, and he's also appeared in national publications including Pitchfork, Complex and Fader. Lucky's 2 Neptune n Back Tour also features KANKAN and Sid Shyne as support. $25, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (800) 513-7540, papertigersatx.com. — EB

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival
Everything we saw at South By Southwest —&nbsp;including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Everything we saw at South By Southwest — including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival
Everything we saw at South By Southwest —&nbsp;including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Everything we saw at South By Southwest — including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival
Everything we saw at South By Southwest —&nbsp;including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Everything we saw at South By Southwest — including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Trending

Well-known Bandera, Texas music venue the 11th Street Cowboy Bar up for sale

By Nina Rangel

The 11th Street Cowboy Bar is up for sale.

After pissing off fans by scrapping San Antonio show, Eric Church promises a free concert

By Sanford Nowlin

Eric Church: Would you buy a concert ticket from this man?

Fans blast country star Eric Church for scrapping San Antonio performance to attend Final Four

By Michael Karlis

Fans blast country star Eric Church for scrapping San Antonio performance to attend Final Four

High-Tech Hall: Can San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena thrive with a mix of music and esports?

By Sanford Nowlin

This rendering shows the completed Tech Port Center + Arena, a 3,200-seat venue that will open in May.

Also in Music

Well-known Bandera, Texas music venue the 11th Street Cowboy Bar up for sale

By Nina Rangel

The 11th Street Cowboy Bar is up for sale.

After pissing off fans by scrapping San Antonio show, Eric Church promises a free concert

By Sanford Nowlin

Eric Church: Would you buy a concert ticket from this man?

Texas country trailblazer Gary P. Nunn talks about his career ahead of Saturday's San Antonio show

By Sanford Nowlin

Gary P. Nunn will perform Saturday, April 2 in San Antonio as part of the Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival, a Fiesta event.

Fans blast country star Eric Church for scrapping San Antonio performance to attend Final Four

By Michael Karlis

Fans blast country star Eric Church for scrapping San Antonio performance to attend Final Four
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us