Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Mount Westmore, Skarhead, Lucki and more

click to enlarge Facebook / Mount Westmore Rap supergroup Mount Westmore hits the AT&T Center on Thursday.

This week, hip-hop fans will get to party with a legitimate supergroup — the high-profile West Coast amalgamation known as Mount Westmore — while blues fans can partake in a stacked Fiesta-based bill.

We won't dissuade fans of both genres from double dipping. And if neither of those strike your fancy, read on for other live music options.

Thursday, April 7

Mount Westmore

The term "supergroup" gets thrown around too lightly sometimes, but in this case it really applies. When the membership of California-centric Mount Westmore includes Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short, you know the crowd will be bobbing their heads to songs that induce chill vibes. Sounds like some of hip-hop's best and brightest are rolling into town for what could be an epic night. $33-$90, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, April 8

Fiesta Family Blues Festival

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum is kicking off its Fiesta Family Blues Fest with a free performance by the quartet Agarita during the first half of the day. The evening set, however, will require a ticket and includes soulful grooves by the Keeshea Pratt Band, Soul Man Sam, Raa Raa Zydeco and Eddie and the Allniters. Free (matinee) and $45-$750 (evening), 12-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 775-1352, theespee.com. — BE

Saturday, April 9

Aaron Lewis

Staind frontman Lewis is back in what feels like his fiftieth area appearance since he adopted his right-wing "cuntry sanger" shtick. In case you missed it, Lewis dropped a new LP, Frayed Ends, earlier this year, and if you were waiting on him to weigh in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, well, he did that too at a recent Portsmouth, Ohio concert. His rant included a suggestion that "we listen to what Vladmir Putin is saying," mentions of that nasty lefty George Soros and references to the Deep State. For good measure, Lewis tossed in some thoughts on COVID-19 and vaccines. Spoiler alert: he's not much of a vaccine guy. $35-$60, 7 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, April 9

Skarhead

After a 10-year silence, Skarhead is back. The New York thugcore act released Generators of Violence this year, which continues its brass-knuckled mashup of metal, hardcore punk and hip-hop. Concrete Dream, The Clip, Tony Slippaz and King Relik open the show, providing a mixed bag of metal, hardcore punk and hip-hop — you know, kinda like the headliner. $16, 6 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter. — Enrique Bonilla

Saturday, April 9

Lucki

At 23, Lucki has been carving out a name in the underground hip-hop game, and he keeps inching his way closer to the spotlight. Helping him along the way, the rapper has worked with some of the biggest names in the biz, including A$AP Rocky and Pharrell, and he's also appeared in national publications including Pitchfork, Complex and Fader. Lucky's 2 Neptune n Back Tour also features KANKAN and Sid Shyne as support. $25, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (800) 513-7540, papertigersatx.com. — EB

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.