Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Neko Case, Jimmie Vaughan, The Suffers and more

San Antonio's smorgasbord of live music this week includes spicy Latin-inspired reggae, meat-and-potatoes blues and tasty classic soul, among other offerings. To keep the metaphor going, let's tuck our napkins into our shirts and dig in. You're likely to find something to sate your hunger.

Wednesday, June 1

Fayuca

Phoenix-based Fayuca puts out good vibes and have a reggae flavor, so it's not surprising that the band has shared the stage with 311, Damien Marley and Sublime with Rome. Not to mention, its music has made it onto FOX Sports, Univision and MTV. Fayuca has its own spin on the genre, however, which includes ample Latin spice, particularly the percussion. $12-$45, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Three Swings and a Miss

Three Swings and a Miss sets the clock back by presenting classic songs from the Golden Age of jazz. Fronted by Hollywood-born vocalist Noelle Goforth, the band brings a cinematic vibe that would be at home on a David Lynch soundtrack. Goforth may emphasize her vocals in performances, but she's also got chops on guitar, mandolin, banjo and ukulele. $15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, Bldg. 6, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com. — MM

Thursday, June 2

Total Chaos

Fast, dirty, loud and D.I.Y. all sum up the vibe of long-running hardcore punk outfit Total Chaos. Unafraid to practice the politics they sing about, the band has thrown its support behind causes including Food Not Bombs, the Los Angeles Anarchist Center and the Big Mountain Indian Reservation. $16-$18, 8 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — Brianna Espinoza

Neko Case with M. Ward

Indie rocker Neko Case defies definition with her eclectic mix of delicate singer-songwriter sensibilities and low-ranged contralto vocal stylings. From the dreamy alt-country "I Wish I Was the Moon" to the fuzzy guitar anthem "Man" (which features M. Ward), Case invites her listeners to challenge conventions. In an NPR interview, Case described herself as more critter or animal than woman. Her twitter bio pronouns "She/Sir" spotlight that duality. The April release Wild Creatures features essays and track commentary from David Byrne, Jeff Tweedy, Rosanne Cash and more. In addition to her extensive solo work, Case is a member of the Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers. $35, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, June 3

Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show is best described as country with all the fixins. Beyond the expected guitars, drums and upright base, the ensemble includes banjos and harmonicas. The outfit is also responsible for the original version of country banger "Wagon Wheel." Sold Out, 8 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — BE

Dylan Wheeler

Hailing from Edgewood, Texas — population 1,609 — Dylan Wheeler channels a diverse assortment of musical influences into his rock-tinged country sound, ranging from Jared Leto to Rob Thomas. His most popular song, "Broke Ass Kid," has more than 14 million streams on Spotify and mirrors his move from the oil fields to acoustic sets in Texas icehouses and college towns. His newest album, Times Are Changing, was released in February. $15-$20, 8:30 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — DC

The Suffers

Straight outta Houston, The Suffers describe themselves as a "classic soul band," which hits it right on the money. The band has toured with a diverse roster of acts ranging from Thievery Corporation to Galactic, and it's popped up on The Late Show with David Letterman as well as NPR. It Starts With Love isn't just the title of the The Suffers' new album, which drops June 3, it's words of wisdom the world could stand to hear right now. $24-$25, 8 p.m., Carver Community Cultural Center, Jo Long Theatre, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org. — MM

Lunar Vacation

Atlanta-based indie-rock act Lunar Vacation is touring in support of its debut LP, Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, released last fall. Fronted by Grace Repasky, the band combines elements of thoughtful pop and light psychedelia for an inviting, energetic mix. The core members met in high school and the band started in 2016. $15-$18, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Saturday, June 4

La Campana

Celebrate the arrival of la rumba salsera in San Antonio. The music kicks off with DJ Cam, followed closely by the Summit Salsa champions: CAM Dance Company out of Miami. The festivities will also include a performance by salsa choke vocalist Husory. $15-$40, 9 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com. — MM

Sunday, June 5

Emily Wells

Amarillo-born multi-instrumentalist Emily Wells got an early start on the one-woman-band business, releasing her own recordings on cassette at age 13. Armed with violin, analog synths and looping technologies, she blends anything from indie-rock and reggae to experimental and classical compositions. $15-$18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — BE

Jimmie Vaughan

Bluesman Jimmie Vaughan's career spans three distinct eras. Born in Dallas, Vaughan relocated to Austin in the '60s and became a protégé of blues club owner Clifford Antone. He formed The Fabulous Thunderbirds in 1974, but despite the band's critical acclaim and support from artists such as Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, commercial success eluded them until 1986, when "Tuff Enuff" and "Wrap It Up" both made the Billboard Top 100. Soon, Vaughan left the group to record an album with his legendary younger brother, Stevie Ray, titled Family Style. Released one month after SRV's tragic death, the album won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Performance. Jimmie Vaughan then embarked on a solo career that produced another Grammy Award with 2001's Do You Get The Blues? $35-$40, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC

